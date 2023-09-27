Who is Dipendra Singh Airee? Meet Nepalese cricketer who has broken Yuvraj Singh's THIS record for T20

Dipendra Singh Airee, a Nepalese cricketer born on the 24th of January, 2000, was one of the pioneering eleven players in Nepal's debut One Day International (ODI) match against the Netherlands in August 2018.

What did Airee do?

On September 27 in a record-shattering performance, Airee, known for being an all-round player, superseded the fastest half-century record in T20I cricket, previously held by the renowned Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh. During the Asian Games 2023's opening match against Mongolia, the 23-year-old achieved his half-century status only within nine deliveries, thereby assisting Nepal to set a new highest-ever T20I score of 314/3 in their 20 overs.

Airee's first-class debut took place at home in November 2019 when he played against the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). Following his outstanding performances, he was appointed as the vice-captain of Nepal's team during the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Throughout his five-year career, Airee has played in 52 ODIs and 44 T20Is, and he showcases impressive figures, mostly in T20Is. He has accumulated over 1,100 T20I runs with an impressive average of 35.58 and a strike rate of 132.25, including one century and five half-centuries. In wicket-taking, he has claimed 21 wickets with an exemplary 17.95 average and a 6.14 economy rate.



ALSO READ: Where to watch warm-up games of Cricket World Cup 2023? Streaming time, schedule, and other details

Nepal achieves historic milestone: The first team to score 300 in a T20I

On Wednesday, in the men's cricket opener of the Asian Games, Nepal stamped their mark in history as the first team to cross the 300-run threshold in a T20I by setting a mammoth total of 314 against Mongolia.

In the historical game, Kushal Malla led the charge for Nepal, accumulating an unbeaten 137 off just 50 balls that included 12 sixes and eight fours. Notably, Dipendra Singh exhibited his phenomenal striking ability by hitting eight sixes in a ten-ball fifty, thereby eclipsing Yuvraj Singh's fastest fifty record in the T20I format.

Undeniably, Nepal's thunderous total of 314/3 stands as the highest-ever in T20Is, surpassing Afghanistan's previous record of 278/3 set against Ireland in 2019. The Nepalese team also etched another record by hitting a total of 26 sixes during their innings - the most by any team in a T20I innings, breaking yet another record previously held by Afghanistan in 2019.

Furthermore, Malla's century soared past Rohit Sharma and David Miller's 35-ball record, making it the fastest century in the T20I format. Malla's century was achieved in a mere 34 balls, showcasing his exceptional batting prowess.

ALSO READ: India vs. Australia 3rd ODI Preview: Time, probable lineups, and other details