Who is Dominik Mysterio's wife? All You Need To Know About Marie Juliette

Dominik Mysterio, son of WWE legend Rey Mysteiro, is quite in news these days. His promos on Monday Night RAW with WWE Women’s Champion Liv Morgan have brought enormous social media attention to him.

However, that is all kayfabe. In real life, Dominik isn’t a heel as he is shown on the screen, and is in fact a family man. He is married to his girlfriend, Marie Juliette, with whom he had been in a relationship for nearly 11 years. But his wife hasn’t made any WWE appearances so far. So, very little is known about her.

Who is Marie Juliette?

On social media, she is known as the daughter-in-law of Rey Mysterio, and wife of Dominik Mysterio. The two met each other at a Spanish class years back, and fell in love at first sight. They dated for several years.

In January 2023, Dominik announced his engagement with Marie Juliette. On March 8, 2024, Dominik married Marie in a private ceremony. His WWE friends Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley attended the function.

What also makes their relationship special is that they have a mutual understanding that is expected to keep the bond strong. It’s well-known that the life of a wrestler is extremely tough, when the wrestler is traveling. The life of a WWE wrestler goes for a toss, as the schedule is jam-packed with live events, pay-per-views, and weekly shows.

Dominik spoke about it during an interview sometime back, revealing that he had a word with Marie about this and they do have a understanding regarding his schedule.

What did Dominik say?

He said that his wife is used to his wrestling schedule since they have been dating for many years. He explained that she was prepared for it, and during their dating years, he had been away from home for several months to train as a wrestler.

“We just kinda made it work somehow. I think it’s because we’ve been with each other for so long and that, like we kinda, we enjoy each other. So, we definitely did make it work,” Mysterio said in an interview with Bakers Bantering.

Marie Juliette keeps a very low profile on social media, and whatever public information is there about her is through Dominik. It’s not known what her profession is, but it is rumored that she might be a singer. Dominik in an interview said that his wife loves him to the core, and doesn’t care about anything else.

We'll see if she ever makes a WWE appearance, especially amid Dominik's ongoing proximity with Liv Morgan.