Who is Dorian Finney-Smith's father, Elbert Smith, and why was he in prison for 28 years?

Trigger Warning: This article has references to violent actsand heinous crimes.

After nearly three decades, Dorian Finney-Smith, the Brooklyn Nets' player and ex-forward for the Dallas Mavericks, has finally reunited with his father, Elbert Smith.

Elbert Smith earned his freedom after a prison term of 28 years for charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and felony firearm use.

Smith's crime traces back to his youth, when he was just 23 years old. Alongside Diefen McGann, he visited an auto repair shop in Virginia Beach. Their mission was debt collection from Willie Anderson II, then aged 31.

Court records and witnesses' accounts reveal that both McGann and Smith were carrying handguns. A skirmish erupted, and Anderson attempted to snatch McGann’s handgun.

Smith intervened by tackling Anderson with a knife, causing him to release the weapon.

Their alleged crime, first-degree murder, led to McGann making a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter and also receiving a five-year sentence on April 10, 1996. The same deal was offered to Smith, but his attorney advised against taking it.

The attorney reasoned that the alleged victim's death occurred in the pursuit of McGann. As a result, against his attorney's advice, Smith rejected the plea deal, prompting a trial.

Advertisement

Consequently, on March 29, 1996, Smith was found guilty of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and firearm use, leading to an enforced prison sentence of 44 years.

ALSO READ: Ja Morant net worth

Dorian Finney-Smith's Emotional Reunion: Mavericks' support in reconnecting with his father

After Elbert's release from prison, Dorian Finney-Smith and his family, backed by the Mavericks, achieved an emotional reunion with his father.

Three years ago, Dorian Finney-Smith revealed his father's legal tribulations to Mark Cuban Companies' chief of staff, Jason Lutin. Together with Jerry Kilgore, a former Virginia Attorney General, they reviewed Elbert's case.

Upon meeting Elbert at Virginia’s Wallens Ridge Supermax prison, Kilgore volunteered to champion Smith's case without charge.

Expressing gratitude to the Mavs organization for the assistance rendered to his family, Finney-Smith remarked, "It's Christmas, and he's here; that's the most important part.

This reunion is the best Christmas present I've ever received. Apart from my kids' birth, this is certainly one of the most memorable days of my life.

"My heartfelt thanks to the Mavs family; their contribution transcends the realm of basketball and words cannot adequately describe their profound gesture."

The meeting with his father, whom he had lost touch with since he was a toddler, was a remarkable off-court highlight for Dorian Finney-Smith that invoked tears of Eclat.

ALSO READ: When a Michael Jordan lookalike sued the NBA legend for USD 416 million because he was stealing his likeness