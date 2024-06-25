Who Is Ed Policy? All You Need to Know About New Packers President and CEO

Edward R. Policy, the chief operating officer and general counsel for National Football League (NFL) franchise Green Bay Packers has been announced as the next Chairman of the Board, President and CEO by the side.

The former commissioner of the Arena Football League will assume the newly announced post in July 2025. Following this, fans are curious to learn more about who the 53-year-old American football executive is and here is all you need to know.

Ed Policy to become Green Bay Packers CEO and President

Ed Policy will be officially taking over as the new CEO and President of the Green Bay Packers in July 2025 at the Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders after succeeding Mark Murphy.

The decision came after he was elected by the franchise's Board of Directors following a unanimous vote which included recommendations from chair of search committee Susan Finco and vice chair Dan Ariens.

Ed, who has been a part of the NFL team for 12 years, will now take on the role of the Packers' 11th Chief Executive Officer. After serving as the COO for the next 13 months, he will move on to his next position within the organization.

Who is Ed Policy?

Edward Regis Policy or just Ed Policy in short, is an American football executive who was born on October 6, 1970, in Youngstown, Ohio, U.S. The 53-year-old is the Green Bay Packers' current Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel for the Green Bay Packers.

Ed joined the franchise in 2012 after he was hired by the team as their Vice President and general counsel. In 2018, he was then promoted to Chief Operating Officer and general counsel. During his stint, he made a stellar reputation resulting in him becoming the next leader of the team.

Policy is also credited for leading the impactful development of Titletown which is an expanding commercial area around Lambeau Field. Additionally, he assisted in creating TitletownTech, a venture capital company.

The former Commissioner of the Arena Football League, who briefly replaced David Baker as his interim, before the league was dissolved, Policy was born to mother Gail Policy and father Carmen Policy, who is a former San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns’ executive.

Policy, who studied at the Holy Family grade school is a former player who played youth football at the Poland Bulldogs. The Cardinal Mooney High School player played as an offensive guard and linebacker for the 1985–1988 seasons.

Additionally, the Stanford Law School graduate has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration which he earned from Notre Dame. Ahead of joining the Packers, he served as the consultant for the National Football League from 2009 until the beginning of the NFL 2011 lockout.

A look at Ed Policy's personal life

Ed Policy is married to the daughter of United States Navy Vice Admiral Anthony A. Less, Christina Less since 2005, the time she was serving as vice president for merchandising at IDT, a telecommunications company in Newark.

His previous marriage didn't last long and ended in divorce.