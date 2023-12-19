Who is Eric Montross and how did he die? Everything you need to know about the former NBA player

Eric Montross was an American professional basketball player who played in the National Basketball Association for eight seasons with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors.

Eric Montross, who began treatment for cancer in March, died Sunday at the age of 52, his family announced Monday.

"His family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace," his family said in a statement issued through the University of North Carolina.

"To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness.”

Remembering Eric Montross: A Legacy Beyond Basketball

His family announced that Montross passed away suddenly on Sunday, surrounded by his beloved family at his Chapel Hill home. He is survived by his wife Laura, their daughters Sarah and Megan, and their son Andrew.

Beyond being a respected student and an accomplished player, Montross established a lasting legacy through his philanthropic initiatives, including the introduction of a father-child basketball camp to aid the UNC Children's Promise program on Father's Day weekend.

Montross occupied the ninth pick in the first round of the 1994 NBA draft, courtesy of the Boston Celtics. Between 1990 and 1994.

He played under Coach Dean Smith, claiming the starting center position for the Heels during their spectacular win in Smith's second national championship in 1993.

Apart from his on-court heroics, his charisma earned him a beloved analyst's role at the Tar Heel Sports Network for a lengthy 18 seasons.

Montross's prowess as an NBA player distinctly marked the teams he played for, as much as his contributions to society elevated his status beyond just a sportsman.

After his illustrious career, Montross was a popular choice as a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts, completing 18 seasons.

He held the position of senior major gifts director at the Rams Club, responsible for fundraising for UNC's athletic department.

His name is also synonymous with philanthropic efforts, like kick-starting a father-child basketball camp during Father's Day weekend to financially assist the UNC Children's Hospital.

