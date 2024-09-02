Frances Tiafoe Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

Ayan Broomfield, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, is supporting him on court as he dominates the tennis world. The pair met early in their tennis careers and have been dating since 2015. Frances Tiafoe recently made headlines after playing against Ben Shelton in one of the most exciting matches of the US Open. In an exciting game that could have gone either way, Tiafoe defeated his younger opponent in the All-American match.

Even though the on-court action kept us riveted to the game, there was one moment from the sidelines that caught our attention as well. Additionally, it stars Ayan Broomfield, Tiafoe's longtime girlfriend, who is currently off the court than on it.

Who is Frances Tiafoe's Girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield?

On August 13, 1997, Broomfield was born in Ontario, Canada. Before coming to the United States to pursue her tennis career at Clemson University in South Carolina, she lived in Canada during her early years.

Broomfield spent two years as a tennis player at Clemson University. She was recognized as the ITA Carolina Region Rookie of the Year and the ACC Freshman of the Year during that time. According to her bio, Broomfield chose to transfer to UCLA after her sophomore year at Clemson "because of its rich history and to have the opportunity to create something for its future," and she did.

In 2019, Broomfield and her doubles partner Gabby Andrews, who was a senior at UCLA, won the NCAA doubles championship. In school history, UCLA won seven NCAA doubles titles, including a noteworthy victory. Broomfield made her WTA debut in 2014 at the Coupe Banque Nationale, where she competed in the doubles division with her partner, Maria Patrascu, before attending college. The rookie team, ranked 467 in the world, had a stellar year.

Broomfield then decided to dedicate all of her time and resources to her solo career. Broomfield is a well-known player in women's tennis who has alliances with Wilson and Athleta.

What does Ayan Broomfield do for a living?

She creates internet content in addition to being a professional tennis player. She posts videos on TikTok and Instagram about dancing, beauty, and makeup. She currently has approximately 34,000 Instagram followers and 9,000 TikTok followers. On her Instagram account, she advertises several beauty brands, including IT Cosmetics and Innbeauty Project.

In January 2024, Broomfield established the Ayan Broomfield Foundation. "Elevate local programs worldwide" and "provide those in need with athletic gear to enrich their lives through the power of sport" are the goals of the nonprofit organization. Broomfield's tennis skills helped her land a Hollywood role! She appeared in the 2021 film King Richard, which was based on the life of the Williams sisters' father, Richard Williams, as actress Saniyya Sidney's body double.

Ayan Broomfield’s Parents

Ayan Broomfield was born on August 13, 1997, to Paul and Denise Broomfield in Toronto, Ontario. She has an older sister named Kai.

Ayan Broomfield’s Net Worth

As of June 2024, Ayan Broomfield's estimated net worth ranges from $500k to $1 million. Tennis prize money is the main source of her income. She makes a lot of money from sponsorship deals and is also highly liked on social media.

The next time fans can expect to see Broomfield cheer on Tiafoe is Sunday evening for his Round 4 US Open match against Alexei Popyrin.

