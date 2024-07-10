A surprising revelation in the world of college sports has taken the social media by storm this week. Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck and Miami Hurricanes basketball player Hanna Cavinder appear to be the latest power couple in college sports.

This widespread speculation is the result of them being spotted getting cozy during the Fourth of July celebrations.

A TikTok video posted on the Cavinder twins' account showed Beck with his arm around Hanna, both sporting Georgia Bulldogs gear.

The caption simply read "Happy 4th," but the implications were clear to observers.

Hanna's twin sister, Haley Cavinder, was also present in the video with her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, adding to the power couple gathering.

More about Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder’s relationship

The rumor only gets spicier because of the Instagram photos from a trip to Paw Paw Lake in Michigan where Beck and Cavinder are seen in close proximity.

One particularly telling snapshot showed the pair with their arms intertwined and fingers interlocked, leaving little doubt about their affection.

While neither Beck nor Cavinder has officially confirmed their relationship, the images give all the observers and fans a clear idea.

The 21-year-old quarterback's distinctive tattoos were visible in the photos, though he wasn't tagged in the post.

Carson Beck’s football career

Beck, a two-time national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs, is entering the 2025 college football season as one of the country's top prospects.

His impressive performance last season, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 72.4% completion rate, has positioned him as a likely top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hanna Cavinder a basketball star and social media sensation

Hanna Cavinder, 23, is no stranger to the limelight. As one half of the famous Cavinder twins, she has built a substantial following on social media platforms like TikTok.

On the court, Hanna is preparing for her fifth and final year of college basketball eligibility with the Miami Hurricanes.

The twins recently announced their return to Miami after a brief retirement, following a historic run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament last season.

More on Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck’s Exs

While Hanna has typically kept her personal life private, she previously mentioned a long-term relationship with someone in the Space Force during a podcast appearance in March 2023. The details of their split were not made public.

Beck, on the other hand, faced some controversy earlier in the football season when a private Snapchat message was leaked, causing embarrassment for the young quarterback.

Who are the Cavinder Twins?

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, are TikTok stars and college basketball players who gained significant fame and success in recent years.

The twins went viral on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic for sharing their dance and basketball skills, amassing nearly 5 million followers across their social media platforms.

They capitalized on the NCAA's new NIL (name, image, and likeness) rules in 2021, signing over 30 brand endorsement deals worth an estimated $2 million.

They have partnered with companies like Crocs, Victoria's Secret, Dr Pepper, and Jake Paul's media platform and a most recent three year endorsement deal with Under Armour.

The twins played college basketball at Fresno State and the University of Miami, leading the Miami team to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2023. Haley has announced she will play her final year at TCU, while Hanna will return to Miami.

Surprisingly enough, the twins have also explored potential careers in WWE wrestling, undergoing training and developing personas, though it's unclear if they will officially join the WWE.

What's next for Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder?

As Beck prepares for SEC Media Days on July 15 and the upcoming football season, and Cavinder gears up for her final year of college basketball, all eyes will be on this potential power couple.

Their relationship, if confirmed, would unite two of the most recognizable faces in college sports, bringing together the worlds of football, basketball, and social media influence.

With Beck's rising star in football, this pairing could become one of the most marketable couples in college sports.