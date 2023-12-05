Who is Gloria Allred? All you should know about famed attorney representing family of minor Liv Cook in Josh Giddey case

The well-known American attorney, Gloria Allred, is recognized for her involvement in high-stakes and often contentious cases that primarily focus on women's rights. The National Women's Hall of Fame has honorably inducted her.

AM&G, a law firm co-founded by Allred, is renowned for managing more private women's rights cases across the nation than any other. The firm has successfully secured hundreds of millions of dollars for victims.

In addition, Allred holds the presidency of the Women's Equal Rights Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Josh Giddey, a guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is currently under scrutiny due to accusations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Evidence in the form of pictures and videos has surfaced online, claiming Giddey's involvement in a sexual relationship with the minor.

The family of the minor allegedly involved with Giddey is now being represented by Gloria Allred.

Here's a comprehensive overview of Gloria Allred's background and impact

1. Early Life and Birth

Born on July 3, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Gloria Allred's upbringing played a significant role in shaping her future dedication to fighting for justice and equality.

2. Educational Background

Gloria Allred distinguished herself academically. Her honors Bachelor of Arts degree in English comes from the University of Pennsylvania and progressed to secure a Master of Arts degree from New York University.

She then rounded up her formal education with a Juris Doctor degree, graduating with honors from the Loyola University School of Law in Los Angeles.

3. Professional Journey and Legal Expertise

Allred co-founded Allred, Maroko & Goldberg (AM&G), a law firm that champions women's rights.

AM&G has established itself as the top privately-held law firm dealing with numerous women's rights disputes, successfully obtaining settlements that sum to hundreds of millions of dollars for victims.

4. Significant Accomplishments

Allred's remarkable career has earned her various awards. Her peers recognize her as one of America's best lawyers.

The National Association of Women Lawyers honored her with the President's Award. Additionally, President Ronald Reagan awarded her the President's Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in 1986 at the White House.

5. Leadership Role and Impact

Allred's influence extends beyond her legal practice to her leading role as the President of the Women's Equal Rights Legal Defense and Education Fund.

She has made a significant impact on gender equality and promoting the rights of women that surpass legal confines.

6. Media Presence and Acknowledgment

Allred uses media platforms to extend her advocacy. Her analytical discourses on KABC television in Los Angeles led to three Emmy nominations, further boosting her influence and the impact of her discourse on the public.

7. Lasting Legacy

Gloria Allred's relentless dedication to justice and equality shapes her enduring legacy.

Her ground-breaking work in promoting women's rights has significantly influenced the legal field, inspiring others to advocate for equality and justice.

