Who is going to open for India vs Australia? Young IPL star set to replace Rohit Sharma for 1st ODI

India is all set to play the first match in the 3-match ODI series with Australia, starting September 22, Friday. However, there's a major twist in the squad selected for the first two matches in the ODI series. There are some key players that are missing, including the opening batsmen and captain Rohit Sharma. Now you might ask, "If Rohit isn't opening in the first match, then who?" Well, the answer to that is - ‘Ishan Kishan’. Let's have a look at the whole story behind Rohit Sharma being replaced by Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan replaces Rohit Sharma as the opening batsman, while Tilak Verma to play in Kohli's position

BCCI recently shared their squad for the India vs. Australia ODI series and left some major players out in the first two matches. Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav, aren't a part of the squad for the first two ODI matches. A good reason could be to give these impact players rest time, for the upcoming World Cup 2023. Instead of Rohit Sharma, we will be seeing Wicket Keeper and left-arm batsman ‘Ishan Kishan’, opening with KL Rahul.

Ishan has shown great performance throughout the Asia Cup 2023 and has significantly helped the Indian team become the defending champions. So there's a good chance that Ishan Kishan will maintain his performance and help the Indian team win, not just first but maybe the whole series. Now coming to Virat Kohli, Tilak Verma will be seen batting at the number 3. Virat Kohli will be coming back to his initial batting order in the last match of this India vs. Australia ODI series. Let's see how the new batting order works for the Indian team.

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav, out in the first two ODI matches, there's a lot of pressure on their replacements, in terms of performance. Besides, don't you think the new squad for this ODI series against Australia is more of an experimental thing? What's your opinion on that?

