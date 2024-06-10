Who is Hikuleo, Tama Tonga’s Brother In Line to Become Third Member of WWE Bloodline 2.0?

Solo Sikoa’s new Bloodline, or, to be more precise, Bloodline 2.0, might get a new member soon. He is not an outsider but the younger brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, sons of wrestling legend Haku.

Hikuleo’s name has been doing the rounds on the internet, ever since it surfaced that his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is about to end. So, let’s know a bit about this probable newest member of Bloodline.

Who is Hikuleo?

Tautuiaki Taula Koloamatangi, better known by his ring name Hikuleo, is an American professional wrestler, who is currently signed to NJPW. Trained by wrestling legends, Bully Ray and Devon Hughes, Hikuleo ventured into professional wrestling in 2016.

After completing his training in the first half of the year, Hikuleo made his NJPW debut in October 2016. He stayed there for nearly five years, becoming the two-time Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion with El Phantsamo. He was a member of the Guerrillas of Destiny stable.

He is not the birth son of Haku, he is adopted. He along with his brother Alipate, were adopted by their maternal aunt, Dorothy Koloamatangi, and her husband, Haku.

He is the half-brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. He has also made appearances at Tony Khan’s AEW in 2021, and Impact Wrestling in 2021-2022. And now he might be moving towards WWE.



Why has Hikuleo joining WWE gained traction on the internet?

It has been said that Hikuleo’s contract with NJPW is all set to expire in June, post which he might sign a new deal with WWE. Reports also say that WWE has been keen on getting Hikuleo on board, since January 2024, as the addition of another member will make the new Bloodline storyline more compelling.

Further, Hikuleo and his partner, El Phantasmo getting eliminated from the IWGP World Tag Team and NJPW Strong Tag Team winners match on June 9, was another indication that Hikuleo is done with NJPW.

The duo were the first to be eliminated from the four-way elimination match, which was eventually won by Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste of TMDK.

In November 2023, Hikuleo did confirm that he held talks with WWE. Apart from Hikuleo, another member, Jacob Fatu, was also rumored to make his WWE debut, joining Bloodline. However, it didn’t happen.

It was speculated that WWE didn’t bring Fatu, as they thought that his presence might overshadow Solo Sikoa. For now, all eyes are on Hikuleo making his WWE debut.

