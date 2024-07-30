Who is Ilona Maher? All You Need to Know About US Olympics Rugby Star and Social Media Sensation

lona Maher's powerful, stiff arms and her TikTok account have taken the internet by storm, even converting Jason Kelce into a rugby enthusiast.

Ilona Maher is having the time of her life at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This star from Team USA’s women’s rugby sevens is not just dominating the field but also winning hearts online. Here's all you need to know about her!

Who is rugby star Ilona Maher?

Ilona Maher, an American rugby player and two-time Olympian, has become a TikTok sensation. Her hilarious skits, sharp commentary on sexism in sports, and strong advocacy for body positivity have made her a favorite. She openly discusses the criticism she’s faced for her athletic physique.

While Ilona Maher may not have the professional accolades of Australia’s Maddison Levi, Great Britain’s Ellie Kildunne, or New Zealand’s Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, this 27-year-old from Vermont is undeniably one of the biggest names in the Olympic women’s rugby sevens scene, especially among the younger crowd.

Social media stardom

Maher was one of the breakout social media stars of the Tokyo Games three years ago. She now boasts over 1.4 million Instagram followers and 1.6 million on TikTok, surpassing more established US Olympians like Katie Ledecky and Noah Lyles. Her follower count has soared even higher since the Paris Games began.

Background

Ilona Maher hails from Burlington, Vermont, where she played field hockey, basketball, and softball before picking up rugby at 17.

Education

At Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, Maher was a three-time All-America rugby player and graduated with a nursing degree. In 2016–17, she received the MA Sorensen Award, recognizing the nation’s top collegiate women’s rugby player. That year, she led Quinnipiac to consecutive NIRA national championships and an undefeated 7s season. She finished the fall with 19 tries and 15 assists in 11 matches and led the team in scoring as a sophomore with 27 tries and 17 assists.

Ilona Maher's stiff arms

Maher’s impressive stiff arms during the Paris Olympics have drawn comparisons to NFL running backs Derrick Henry and Marshawn Lynch. Her memorable moves against Japan and Brazil quickly went viral, cementing her place among the standout performers of the Games.

Ilona Maher’s rise to TikTok fame

Maher’s social media fame began at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With over 3 million combined followers on TikTok and Instagram, she has secured endorsement deals with Secret, L’Oréal, and New Era. She’s also launching a skincare line with former college swimmer Ann Ragan Kearns.

“First, it was a way to get my message out there, a way to get my team out there,” Maher told The Guardian recently. “Especially in Tokyo, it worked to encourage people to tune in to our sport, get eyes on our sport. Then, personally, it’s become a brand-building thing. I’m a female athlete in a sport that’s not very big, especially in America. It’s not a money-making sport.I want to make sports a career, and I don’t think many women can think that way.”

During the Paris Olympics, Maher has continued to entertain , posting a TikTok video testing the Olympic Village cardboard beds and a “Love Island”-inspired video joking about finding romance in Paris.

How to watch Ilona Maher and Team USA

You can stream all women’s rugby sevens matches at the Olympics on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.