Who Is in the NBA Logo? All You Need to Know

The NBA logo is one of the most important symbols in sports. It officially features an iconic image of a faceless player playing basketball against a red and white background. Fans might have found the player anonymous until now. However, unofficially, it's widely acknowledged that the silhouette belongs to Jerry West, a basketball legend who passed away at 86 on Wednesday.

People have different ideas about when basketball took off, but the game itself was invented in 1891 by a PE teacher named James Naismith. He wanted to make gym class more exciting, so he hung up some baskets and told his students to throw balls into them. The game caught on fast, and soon teams were forming all over the USA. Many early leagues came and went, but the NBA has lasted and is now loved by millions worldwide. Today, we'll dive into the NBA and finally reveal who the player on its famous logo is.

In 2010, one big piece of news shook the world. Read on to know more.

Who is in the NBA logo?

Siegel confirmed in 2010 that the logo is Jerry West, but the NBA has never officially admitted it. Who is Siegel? In 1969, the NBA wanted a new logo that showed the excitement of basketball. They hired Alan Siegel, who had just created a similar logo for Major League Baseball. Siegel found the perfect image in a photograph of Jerry West, taken by Wen Roberts.

Advertisement

The photo showed West in mid-dribble, with a sense of movement that captured the essence of the game. Siegel said, "It had a nice flavor to it, so we traced it, and it was perfect."

Siegel suggested that the league wanted the logo to represent the game as a whole, not just one player. There was also a concern that West might ask for money if his identity was confirmed. Similarly, in 2021, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver added his words of truth by saying, "While it's never been officially declared that the logo is Jerry West, it sure looks a lot like him."

Jerry West's thoughts on the logo

Jerry West, the man behind the iconic silhouette, had mixed feelings about being the NBA logo. In a 2017 interview, West said he wished people didn't know he was the logo. He found it flattering but also felt it brought too much attention to him personally. West even suggested that the NBA should change the logo.

Advertisement

After Kobe Bryant's tragic death in 2020, some people, including Kyrie Irving, suggested making Bryant the new logo. Michael Jordan's famous Jumpman logo has also been mentioned as a possible replacement, though its ties to Nike make this unlikely. West, however, has always been humble and respectful toward other players. He never wanted to pick a successor, saying it wouldn't be fair.

What are your thoughts on the NBA logo? Share with us in the comments!