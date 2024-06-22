Who Is Isabella Settanni? All About Tom Brady’s Rumored Influencer Girlfriend

Tom Brady’s love life has again become the talk of the town as the 46-year-old has recently been linked with Brazilian influencer Isabella Settanni. The two were reportedly spotted together, surprising their fans. Interestingly, Settanni is also said to bear a strong resemblance to Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Since then, rumors about Brady and the Brazilian influencer dating each other have been circulating on the internet. Although the couple has not officially confirmed the news, sports enthusiasts are wishing to learn more about Brady’s rumored girlfriend.

Who is Isabella Settanni?

Isabella Settanni is a Brazilian influencer and digital creator on Instagram. Born on May 28, 1992, she is the daughter of entrepreneurs Junior and Carla Settanni.

However, unlike her parents, who run a successful fruit and vegetable distribution business, she didn’t choose to follow in their footsteps. Rather, she chose to build her own brand through social media.

The beautiful influencer has 214K followers on Instagram, where she shares interesting sports content including surfing and skiing, as well as posts about her daily life activities. She has become a prominent figure in the digital world.

Settanni has also showcased her modeling work through her Instagram profile, sharing glimpses from shoots with major brands like Reebok and Kérastase. In addition to this, she works for the restaurant group Alife Nino.

The 32-year-old influencer also shares her love for adventures and is often seen indulging in her hobby of surfing and snowboarding. As much as she loved the sport, she was previously linked with a championship-winning professional surfer, Gabriel Medina. Besides, she is reportedly more than 10 years younger than Tom Brady.

A closer look into Isabella Settanni and Tom Brady's rumored relationship status

Two years after his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two kids, Tom Brady has reportedly found love again in Isabella Settanni.

The duo have been spotted multiple times, spending quality time with each other, as per a report in US Weekly. However, none of them has commented on their relationship status so far. Moreover, it is believed that the rumor about the duo is not true and they aren't dating each other.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that previously, the American football quarterback was also dating Russian fashion model, Irina Shayk before they parted their ways last year in October.

