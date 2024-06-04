Who Is Ja Morant's Father? Grizzlies Star Shares Cryptic Post Amid Speculations About Tee Morant's Passing Away

As the 2024 season progressed, people didn't anticipate the course Ja Morant's career has taken. After only participating in 9 games due to a 25-game suspension at the start of the season, he sustained a severe shoulder injury that ended his season in 2024.

He completed surgery to mend a labral tear in his right shoulder and is expected to recover in six months. The Grizzlies star recently expressed his feelings in a poignant post on X, using only the word "trigger" followed by a blue heart emoji.

The post garnered 6.6 million views, partly due to the 1,500 quotes it sparked. Many of these quotes humorously alluded to Morant's past gun-related incidents.

To give more context to his initial post, Ja Morant followed up with another post on X. In this deeply sorrowful revelation, he disclosed the loss of a close family member.

While Ja Morant hasn't publicly confirmed any details, his followers are predominantly speculating that it's his father, Tee Morant, who passed away.

Who is Ja Morant's father?

Tee Morant, the father of Ja Morant, shares the same roots in South Carolina. Back in his days when people called him Ronnie, he played high school sports at Hill High School in Dalzell, S.C. with Ray Allen, a future Hall of Famer. Together, they won the South Carolina State Championship in 1993.

Following that, Tee Morant pursued collegiate basketball at Claflin University, a Historically Black College (HBCU) located in Orangeburg, S.C. The university competed at the NAIA level until it progressed to NCAA's Division II in 2005. Jamie Morant, Tee's wife, and Ja's mother, was a softball player at the same university.

Tee Morant completed his education at Claflin in 1998. Although he aspired to pursue professional basketball, the birth of Ja in 1999 made him choose family over his professional aspirations. Before Ja's birth, Tee worked as a barber in the Sumter, S.C. region.

As Ja grew up, Tee took upon the role of his son's coach, working diligently to polish his skills.

Tee became a regular attendee at Grizzlies games and appeared to be a vocal supporter of his son. During the 2022 NBA Playoffs in Memphis' first-round series against Minnesota, he often found himself in the spotlight. Beyond a fun bet with Karl Towns Sr., Tee caught attention due to his striking resemblance to the music legend, Usher.

While positioned courtside, spectators often noticed Tee Morant in engaging banter and exchanges with fans and players from rival teams. Some of these included prominent figures like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LeBron James amongst others.

