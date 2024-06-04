Who Is Jack Doohan? All About Alpine Driver Touted To Replace Esteban Ocon After 2024 Season

With Esteban Ocon exiting Alpine at the end of this Formula 1 season, the stage is set for reserve driver Jack Doohan to step into the spotlight. As the team navigates a challenging season, let's dive into who he is and why he is seen as a potential replacement for Ocon.

Jack Doohan: A talented young driver

Jack Doohan, a 21-year-old Australian, has been making waves in the junior categories of motorsport. He is the son of Mick Doohan, a legendary figure in Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing, who won five world championships in the 500cc class.

Jack has followed a different path, opting for four wheels instead of two. His impressive performances in F3 and F2, where he finished P2 and P3 in 2021 and 2023 respectively, have marked him as a rising star.

Doohan became Alpine's reserve driver in 2023 and has continued this role into the 2024 season. Although he has yet to debut in a Formula 1 race, he has participated in several free practice sessions, gaining valuable experience and proving his potential.

His involvement with the team has been crucial, especially in scenarios like the recent Monaco GP, where his simulator work was pivotal in addressing the A524’s setup issues.

The Doohan legacy in motorsport

Jack Doohan’s journey to Formula 1 has been shaped by his impressive performances in junior categories and his involvement with the Alpine team. As the son of Mick Doohan, a five-time world champion in Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing, Jack has motorsport in his blood.



Despite initially trying his hand at motorcycle racing, an injury while racing and a go-kart gifted by Michael Schumacher steered him towards car racing. His dedication and success in karting led to a natural progression into professional racing.

Alpine's current challenges and potential changes

Alpine is experiencing one of its toughest seasons, and uncertainties loom over its future, particularly regarding its driver lineup. With the Alpine F1 team confirming Esteban’s exit yesterday, Jack Doohan is seen as a valuable asset ready to step up.

Jack Doohan’s potential promotion to a full-time seat in Formula 1 hinges on several factors, including team decisions and the performance of other candidates. His strong track record in junior categories and his role as Alpine’s reserve driver position him well for future opportunities.