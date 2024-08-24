Who is Jack Doohan? Latest F1 driver who Joins Alpine For 2025 seat Alongside Pierre Gasly

Alpine has confirmed that current reserve driver Jack Doohan will complete their lineup for the 2025 season, replacing Esteban Ocon as Pierre Gasly's teammate.

Doohan, 21, is an Australian racer who joined Alpine's specialized academy in 2022 after leaving Red Bull's junior program.



Son of former 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick, he finished third in last year's F2 championship with three race victories, adding to his runner-up spot in the 2021 F3 standings.

Doohan has been linked to a potential Alpine promotion throughout 2024, with speculation intensifying with the announcement that Ocon will shortly leave for Haas.

And, when the paddock reconvened at Zandvoort to begin the second half of the season, Alpine confirmed that its test and reserve driver would receive the nod.

Doohan has accumulated a lot of miles in F1 equipment with Alpine over the previous several years in preparation for an opportunity, having completed a slew of private testing and appearing in six FP1 sessions to far - Mexico and Abu Dhabi in 2022 and 2023, as well as Canada and Britain earlier this year.

Who is Jack Doohan?

Jack Doohan was born on 20 January 2003. He hails from Australia. He most recently raced in the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship with Invicta Virtuosi Racing, finishing third.

He is the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Vice-Champion and a former Red Bull Junior Team member. He now advances to a full-time Formula One ride with Alpine in 2025. He is the son of Mick Doohan, a well-known five-time 500cc world champion.

Jack Doohan career progress

Doohan began karting competitively in 2012. He received his first kart from his neighbor and seven-time Formula One winner Michael Schumacher. He won the Australian Karting Championship in both 2015 and 2016. The next year, Doohan had greater success, placing third in the CIK-FIA Karting European Championship and sixth in the World Championship.

At the age of 15, Doohan began his single-seater career in the F4 British Championship with the TRS Arden Junior Racing Team, with fellow Red Bull junior Dennis Hauger. He won three races this season, including his first at Thruxton. The Australian finished sixth in the standings, only one point behind Hauger.

That year, Doohan also raced part-time for Prema Powerteam in the German and Italian Formula 4 championships. He finished 12th and 20th in the standings, with no podiums.

In 2023, Alpine confirmed Doohan as their reserve driver. Doohan participated in his first Formula One test of the year in May, driving the A521 at Monza. Doohan again took part in Alpine's first free practice session at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

He completed 25 laps and finished 18th overall. He drove again in Free Practice 1 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Alpine, finishing 13th quickest.

This was the fourth fastest time among the rookies in FP1, trailing Felipe Drugovich for Aston Martin, Robert Shwartzman for Ferrari, and Frederik Vesti for Mercedes, but ahead of Theo Pourchaire for Alfa Romeo, Pato O'Ward for McLaren, Jake Dennis for Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar for AlphaTauri, and Zak O'Sullivan for Williams. He subsequently competed in the young drivers' test again with Alpine, finishing seventh quickest.

Doohan concentrated his 2024 campaign on being Alpine's reserve driver, revealing his desire to join the Formula One grid for the 2025 season. Doohan performed his first test of the year in Zandvoort in May 2024, driving the Alpine A522.

He would take part in the first free practice session for Alpine at the Canadian Grand Prix. Before the British Grand Prix, Doohan raced the A522 at Circuit Paul Ricard as one of the hopefuls for a spot with Alpine in 2025, replacing the leaving Esteban Ocon. He would also drive for Alpine in FP1 at the aforementioned British Grand Prix.

Now with confirmation, he will be driving for Alpine next year alongside Pierre Gasly. Let’s hope for a better future for both team and the new driver.

