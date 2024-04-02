Who Is Jake Cousins? NFL Star Kirk Cousins’ Cousin Added By Yankees To Bullpen

Kirk Cousins has a cousin who is joining the Yankees bullpen. Jake Cousins was included in the Yankees' roster after getting a trade with the White Sox in exchange for financial considerations. He is the right-handed reliever who was traded to the White Sox during the spring. He was originally signed by the Triple-A affiliate to start the season. Then the Yankees came into the picture and added him directly to the bullpen.

Who is Jake Cousins? How is he related to Kirik Cousins, and what does that entail for him now?

Jake Cousins: All you need to know

He is the cousin of the Falcons quarterback and is a heavy slider-sinker pitcher. This is what makes him a perfect addition to the Yankees team. He is 29 and holds a career 3.08 ERA. He has made 51 appearances in three seasons in huge leagues. Tanner Tully, a left-hander was designated to bring Jake Cousins onto the roster.

Cousins spent 2023 with the Milwaukee Brewers before getting into a minor-league deal with the White Sox this offseason. He is a relief pitcher and relies on a slider and sinker combination.

He is also a ground-ball pitcher, and the kind of role he will play for the Yankees is yet to be seen. However, he would be a good addition to another round of ground balls and strikeouts. He also got cash consideration for the deal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Tampering in NFL? Kirk Cousins Investigated for POTENTIAL TAMPERING Amidst $180 Million Contract With Falcons

More about Jake Cousins

New York will be sending cash to the White Sox reliever. He was not on Chicago’s 40-man roster after signing a minor league deal in December. He had a 1.386 WHIP over 52.2 innings and 51 appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He also sustained an injury in 2022 due to a buildup of fluid on his right elbow, and he needed rehab for that. He had to get rehab for the injury and did not opt for surgery since that is his dominant hand for his sport. However, he bounced back and started playing again, and now he is gearing up for a new opportunity in 2024.

The player stands at 6’4” and is right-handed. He is best at three-pitch pitching and he has a 56.2 ground ball rate, which is impressive. What is left to see now is how he contributes to the upcoming games for the Yankees.

ALSO READ: Top 8 most memorable celebrity first pitches in MLB feat Kanye West, Simone Biles and More