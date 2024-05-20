Who Is Jared Goff's Fiancée? All About Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Christen Harper

Jared Goff, the football professional who plays as a quarterback for the Detroit Lions, was born on October 14, 1994, in California, US.

The Los Angeles Rams picked him as the number 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Goff joined the Detroit Lions in 2021.

3-time Pro Bowler Goff holds the record for most completions in a regular season game and most pass attempts with a perfect passer rating in the NFL.

Who Is Christen Harper?

Christen Harper was born on May 28, 1993. She grew up in Valencia, California. Harper is a professional model and actor. She was the joint winner of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Search. She was named the co-Rookie of the Year in the same year.

She debuted as a child actor at 7 in the short film Seven Eleven in 2004. She appeared in the movies The Obituary of Tunde Johnson and Auggie, as well as a show about the Detroit Lions’ training camp.

As per Sports Illustrated, Harper paid her college fees based on her earnings from modeling. She was one of the six models featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in 2021. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Christen Harper’s Age and Height

Christen Harper is 30 years old. The American model was born to Michael Harper and Daria Haun in 1993. She stands tall at 5 ft 9 in, and her gorgeous body makes her a perfect fit for her profession.

Advertisement

Where Did Christen Harper Go to College?

Harper has completed her bachelor’s degree at California State University, Northridge. Apart from being a model from a very young age, Harper appeared as a panelist in an original series, Women of the League. The show was focused on challenging the traditional views about an NFL wife.

How Did Jared Goff Meet Christen Harper?

Jared Goff and Christen Harper started dating in 2019. Harper shared during the Miami Swim Week that she met Goff on a private dating app named Raya. She had gotten out of a long relationship and was trying to vibe alone for a while. But she came across Goff, and they fell in love.

How Long Have Jared Goff and His Fiance Been Together?

Jared Goff and Christen Harper have been by each other’s side for around three years. Goff was representing the Los Angeles Rams when they got together. Harper enjoyed her life in LA, a place where she spent a huge chunk of her life.

When Goff moved to the Detroit Lions in 2021, things didn’t fall into place that well. Harper was brutally trolled and sometimes threatened after the Lions’ defeats. Like a fairytale, Goff helped the Lions rise and broke their 15-game losing streak. To make things more majestic, Goff led the Lions to their first-ever playoff win in 32 years last season.

When are Jared Goff and Christen Harper getting married?

After dating for nearly 3 years, Goff proposed the love of his life. The couple was enjoying a getaway with friends in Las Cebos, Mexico. Both of them took it to their social media handles to announce the engagement.

Goff posted on his Instagram sharing a picture in which he was kissing Harper. In the caption, he calls himself the luckiest guy in the world. Harper followed her future husband and posted a video of the couple being intimate and captioned the post, “Couldn’t wait forever.”

Advertisement

Harper and Goff are expected to tie knots in their hometown. In an interview with People, Jared Goff said that both of them grew up in California. They have their families and friends there. A huge celebration that the couple will remember forever is on the cards this summer.