Who is Jayson Tatum Baby Mama? Meet the Drop Dead Gorgeous Toriah Lachell

In the victorious 2024 NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum was instrumental in securing the Boston Celtics' championship. He ended the decisive Game 5 with impressive stats 31 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds.

His phenomenal performance placed him at the forefront of the team, leading in both scoring and playmaking. Tatum has been itching his name in history, trailing only behind elite players such as Jerry West, LeBron James, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant in terms of playoff points at the time of his initial championship win.

With his teammate Jaylen Brown, Tatum has significantly contributed to the Celtics' success, leading them to six conference finals and two NBA Finals appearances before finally claiming the championship. Their duo holds a record in the NBA for most playoff games played together (107) before their first championship win.

Who is Jayson Tatum’s Baby Mama, Toriah Lachell?

Toriah Lachell, the mother of Jayson Tatum's child, is an American hairstylist and entrepreneur. Born on February 21, 2000, in Missouri, USA, she's of African-American descent and will be 24 years old come 2024.

Raised in St Louis, Missouri, Lachell developed a passion for sports during her high school years, playing varsity soccer and softball. Although Toriah tends to maintain a relatively low public profile, her son Deuce has nonetheless gained popularity within the NBA community, often spotted at games, and cheerleading for his father.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jayson Tatum's Wife? Exploring His Relationship With Famous British Singer Ella Mai

Advertisement

How did Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell meet?

Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell encountered each other at Chaminade College Preparatory School in St Louis, Missouri, a place where their mutual love for sports brought them together.

During a conversation with Graham Bensinger, Tatum unfolded the news of Lachell becoming pregnant in the beginning stages of 2017, coinciding with the ending of his initial season at Duke University and the launch of his professional career. The pair were only 19 years old when Deuce was born in December.

What happened with Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell?

The couple broke up after their son was born, but they agreed to co-parent and raise Deuce together.

Jayson Tatum initially kept Toriah's pregnancy a secret from his friends and teammates, worried it would impact his NBA draft prospects. At the time, he prioritized his basketball career over becoming a father.

After Deuce's birth, Toriah and Jayson Tatum separated. Jayson began dating Duke University volleyball player Samie Amos and is currently dating British singer Ella Mai. Meanwhile, Toriah focused on her career as a makeup artist and businesswoman, opening a hair salon in Boston.

Advertisement

Who has custody of Deuce Tatum?

Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell share joint custody of their son, Deuce Tatum. Despite being separated, they remain dedicated to co-parenting and ensuring Deuce's well-being. Toriah lives in Boston to stay close to their son. Deuce frequently accompanies his father to NBA games and has become a beloved presence among Boston Celtics fans.

Toriah Lachell’s Instagram

Toriah Lachell runs an Instagram account with over 19.6k followers. A professional hairstylist and entrepreneur, she owns The Curl Bar Boston, a hair salon specializing in all types of curls.

She empowers her clients to embrace and care for their natural hair by offering personalized consultations and educational sessions to help them achieve the best results.