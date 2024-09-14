Who Is Jenn Tran? Meet the Bachelorette Star Making Waves After Shooting Her Shot With Max Strus

Max Strus has significantly contributed to the Cleveland Cavaliers' success in the 2024 NBA season. The 6'5" shooting guard, who signed a four-year, $63 million contract with the Cavaliers in July 2023, averages 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season.

Jenn Tran, a star of "The Bachelorette," recently admitted her crush on NBA player Max Strus during her appearance on The Viall Files podcast. Following a recent breakup, Tran expressed her interest in Strus.

Strus quickly responded to Tran’s public admiration by starting to follow her on Instagram. He also shared a shirtless photo, which some speculate was a strategic move to attract Tran’s attention.

The situation between them is evolving. Tran has stated that she is "here and ready" if Strus is single. Fans are eagerly watching to see whether this potential romance will develop or if it will remain a brief encounter between a reality TV star and an NBA player.

Who is Jenn Tran?

Jenn Tran is an American television personality born on November 24, 1997, in Hillsdale, New Jersey, to Vietnamese immigrant parents. She gained recognition as a contestant on *The Bachelor* (season 28) and later made history as the first Asian-American lead on *The Bachelorette* (season 21).

Education and Career

Jenn graduated from Pascack Valley High School in 2016 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2020. She is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Clinical Medical Science at Barry University, with plans to graduate in 2025.

Reality TV Journey

Jenn finished in fifth place on *The Bachelor*. She got engaged to Devin Strader during *The Bachelorette*, but their engagement ended in August 2024. Afterward, she was announced as a contestant on *Dancing with the Stars* (season 33).

