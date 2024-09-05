Who Is Jessica Pegula Married To? All You Need To Know About Her Husband Taylor Gahagen

Jessica Pegula is one of the best tennis players in the United States but very little is known about her private life, especially her husband, Taylor Gahagen whom she married in 2021. Daughter of Buffalo Bills owner Terry and Kim Pegula, Jessica has risen through the WTA rankings, and is now competing at the 2024 US OPEN.

Her better half, Taylor Gahagen who is traveling all around with her, is a very interesting personality but very little is known about her. Though it isn’t known exactly when he met Jessica, it is said that they met when he was working at her parents' sports and management company. By 2019, the duo was engaged, and they planned to marry in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic curtailed their plans, and they eventually got married in October 2021.

Gahagen was born in Williamsville, New York where he went to the Williamsville North High School. After finishing school, Taylor was admitted to SUNY Fredonia. In college, he was part of the baseball team and was also involved with the Accounting Society, the Business Club and the Financial Management Association. In 2011, graduated from the college with a degree in business administration.

In 2013, he started working at the Pegula Sports and Entertainment company, the company owned by his billionaire father-in-law, Terry Pegula. Gahagen here was involved with the launch and branding of the LECOM Harborcenter, a retail and entertainment facility in Buffalo that opened in 2014.

Soon he was elevated as director of corporate development, and then later became an executive. He left the firm in 2023 after working there for a decade, and is now a managing partner at Dragos Capital and Agarwood Health.

So, how did he meet Jessica? Although there is not much information on the early days of the couple, they first got linked in 2015 when Pegula shared a photo from a party she attended with Gahagen. The post is deleted now, and the earliest photo she has with her husband on Instagram is from September 2016. Here’s the photo:

In 2018, Pegula had also founded her skincare company, Ready 24, of which Gahagen is the vice president. The duo bond very well, as their love for animals brings them on a common platform to do something welfare for the innocent souls.

Together they founded a charity group for animals, ‘The Lending Paw’. The private organization helps support the training of rescue dogs so that they can become service animals.