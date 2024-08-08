Who is Jey Uso’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Takecia Travis

Jey Uso is a family man. A proud father of two sons, Jey is married to his high school sweetheart, Takecia Travis with whom he tied the knot nine years back. The pair met in Florida, where Uso originally played football in the 2000s. Their connection stayed strong, and they married in 2015.

So who is Takecia Travis? Travis is from Pensacola, Fla where she met Jey Uso at Escambia High School, and started dating each other. She is a housewife, and takes care of the children, while Jey follows his professional wrestling career.

Uso has publicly acknowledged her support, stating, “She gets me ready for this every single week, and she has done for the past 10 years.”

Jey loves to post about his sons, Jaciyah and Jeyce. The former WWE Tag Team Champion once opened up about his demanding wrestling career and how he balances that by giving time to his family.

“It’s hard, especially for my older son because he understands I’m leaving. But when I get time home, it’s great. I’ll sleep, then we’ll go out for sushi, then see a movie. I’m not gonna lie, I’ll fall asleep during the movie, but we have a great time,” People magazine quoted Jey Uso.

Jey had his sons and wife alongside him at WrestleMania 40 when he fought his brother Jey Uso. In an interview with WWE after the match, Jey said he is glad he had his sons alongside him. "I needed him with me. I was just so happy he was with me. He got to see me and his uncle go out there and do what we do. That's all, man,” he said.

Jey’s wife keeps her life private and doesn’t post anything on social media. This is the reason a lot of information about her is unknown, like her background, education, income, and everything.

As for Jey, he is flamboyant and energetic. His popularity in WWE has increased massively ever since he has turned face. His Yeet theme is a rage among the WWE fans. It was seen at WWE Backlash in France where he faced Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

More than Priest, it was Jey Uso who was being cheered by the France crowd at the LDLA stadium. Jey Uso recently lost the Money In The Bank contract match, which wasn’t liked by his father and WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi.

In fact, Rikishi had expressed displeasure against the WWE for involving Jey with Rhea Ripley for a romantic storyline . Although that angle is dropped now, Jey is now expected to join forces with Roman Reigns reforming the OG Bloodline, and then take on Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0.