Who Is Joe Burrow’s Grandmother Dot Ford Burrow? All About Recently Inducted NFHS Hall of Famer

Joe Burrow, the Bengals' point guard and quarterback with a shooter's lineage, is one of the NFL's most promising quarterbacks. However, he is not the only athlete in his family.

Burrow is the grandson of basketball player Dot Ford Burrow, who played for Smithville. Dot Ford was so talented and unstoppable around the hoop that she averaged 50 points per game for small Smithville High School in Monroe County in 1950.

Dot Ford Burrow inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame

As stated in Mississippi today, Dot Ford Burrow was among the four former athletes and four coaches who will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in Indianapolis in 2024.

Mrs Burrow, the grandmother of football hero Joe Burrow, was finally recognized 74 years after she completed one of the most amazing high school basketball careers in history. Dot Burrow scored 50 or more points in 13 games from 1949 to 1950. At the time, there was no collegiate basketball for women, so she decided to marry and establish a family.

When she played for Smithville, the town had a population of just over 400, but she sparked so much interest in girl's basketball that Smithville's home games were sometimes transferred to nearby Amory and played at the National Guard Armory in front of sellout audiences of more than 1,000.

Caitlin Clark is now one of the world's most famous basketball players, both male and female, earning millions of dollars in salary and endorsements. When Dot Burrow graduated from high school in 1950, there were few opportunities for female basketball players after that. Mississippi colleges and universities did not sponsor the sport.

Burrow Family’s Athletic History

In addition to Joe and his grandmother, Jimmy Burrow, Joe's father, was a football player who played in the US Football League and the Canadian Football League after starting as Nebraska's quarterback from 1974 to 1977.



Afterwards, Jimmy Burrow was a college football coach. In addition to being the Ohio University Bobcats' defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2018, he has worked as an assistant coach for several other universities.