Who is Joe Hendry? All You Need To Know About TNA Star Who Made Surprise NXT Debut

There's a new talent in WWE from TNA. His name is Joe Hendry, the popular star who also holds the record for being the longest-reigning TNA Digital Media Champion.

Joe appeared on WWE NXT as a surprise participant in the 25-man Battle Royal to determine Trick Williams’ next challenger for the NXT Championship. The Edinburgh-born star was also, however, the first man to have been evicted from the Battle Royal, which perhaps didn’t go well with his fans.

This was also not the first WWE appearance for Hendry. He made a surprising debut in 2014 as well, appearing as Rosebud. Since WWE is in collaboration with TNA, Joe might make appearances on TNA as well.

Another thing is that Joe Hendry isn’t the first superstar from TNA to make a surprising appearance at WWE. Before him, the current TNA knockout champion, Jordynne Grace also made her WWE NXT debut on June 5, 2024.

So, let’s know a bit more about this new wrestler on the NXT roster.

Who is Joe Hendry?

A decorated amateur wrestler, Hendry has earned the British Senior National Championships in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. Hendry also represented Great Britain internationally in freestyle wrestling.

He was trained by former Sanity member Killian Dain, as well as Mikey Whiplash, Robbie Brookside, and Marty Jones. Besides TNA, Hendry has also appeared in promotions such as WhatCulture Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and New Generation Pro Wrestling.

Advertisement

Hendry's professional wrestling career started in 2013 with Insane Championship Wrestling and has continued up till 2018. He made his debut at Impact Wrestling (TNA) in 2018, but that was only for one year. For the next four years (2018–2022), Hendry signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He returned to TNA in 2022.

Hendry’s peers believed in him before NXT debut

His uncle, Drew Hendry, the SNP MP (Scottish National Party Member of Parliament), spoke about him to BBC news. He said, “It’s been cracking to see the wrestling community and the wider public get behind Joe; he’s absolutely deserving of the top spot. I’ve always believed in him," he said.

He also has the support of WWE superstar Drew McIntyre, who is another Scottish gem in WWE. Two days ago, McIntyre also had words of praise for Hendry, saying that the sky was the limit for Joe Hendry in professional wrestling.

Advertisement

“I do believe in Joe Hendry. I do. He’s doing awesome. I’m very, very proud of him, especially getting his song so high up in the charts and causing as much buzz as he’s caused,” he said.