Everything you need to know about Joel Embiid Wife, Anne de Paula!

Born on March 16, 1994, Joel Embiid is an experienced professional basketball player from Cameroon who plays for the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Philadelphia 76ers.

Besides his Cameroonian nationality, he also holds French and American citizenship. His journey in the basketball world began with the Kansas Jayhawks, where he played college basketball for a year.

The 76ers then drafted him as the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. Embiid's stellar skill saw him become a seventh NBA All-Star, clinch a spot five times in the All-NBA Team, and stand on the All-Defensive Team three times.

Off the court, the NBA star is married to Anne de Paula, a Brazilian model born on March 31, 1995, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Their paths crossed at a dinner in New York City through a mutual friend, which led to dating and eventually resulted in their marriage on July 22, 2023, in Southampton, New York.

Who Is Joel Embiid’s Wife, Anne de Paula?

Where is Anne de Paula from?

Brazilian supermodel Anne de Paula, born on March 31, 1995, boasts a prominent career modeling for high-end brands such as L'Oreal Paris and covering Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

In 2017, she cemented her reputation by securing Maxim's cover girl contest. The fashion and swimsuit model is warmly recognized on the global stage.

In September 2018, Anne de Paula and Joel Embiid met for the first time at a birthday party in Los Angeles. Their connection was instant, and they soon started dating. News of their relationship spread like wildfire, becoming common knowledge in no time.

Their love story culminated in a grand wedding in Southampton, New York, held on July 22, 2023.

Before Embiid, de Paula was romantically involved with Danny O'Donoghue, Irish singer-songwriter and the lead vocalist of the popular rock band 'The Script'.

She and Embiid have a son named Arthur Elijah, who was born in September 2020. Over 245,000 followers engage with de Paula's active social media presence, primarily on Instagram.

The supermodel has two significant tattoos. One, reading "blessed", adorns the inside of her left wrist.

The other, "endless", expectedly bears a deeply personal meaning she's yet to publicly disclose. De Paula spoke about the importance of the 'blessed' tattoo during a Sports Illustrated interview in 2017.

A lifestyle choice for de Paula is practicing Muay Thai. The sport, which she started learning in her teens, is a consistent part of her fitness regimen, practiced at least three times weekly.

She expressed her passion for Muay Thai in multiple interviews, underlining its integral role in her lifestyle and fitness routine.

Anne de Paula Height and Age

Anne de Paula is 28 years old and celebrates her birthday on March 31. She is not a tall model, standing at 5 feet 7 inches (1.75 meters), and weighs about 59 kilograms or 119 pounds.

She is known for her attractive body measures 34-26-35 inches and features dark brown hair and captivating hazel eyes.

How did Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula meet?

In 2018, a mutual friend arranged a dinner in New York where Joel Embiid first met Anne de Paula.

At the time, de Paula was unaware of Embiid's fame, and they had limited interaction during the dinner.

Yet, they discovered common passions like soccer, fluency in French, and wishing to have a family that strengthened their friendship and gradually blossomed into love.

Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula tied the knot on July 22, 2023, in the serene town of Southampton, New York.

The couple exchanged their vows in a church, followed by a lavish reception. The extravagant affair saw de Paula changing her outfits twice during the celebration.

Anne de Paula is known for being a pillar of strength in Joel Embiid's life and career. In an ESPN interview, she spoke about how Embiid's infectious personality encourages everyone around him to strive for excellence.

Not only has she praised his drive, but she has also stood by him in tough times like providing comfort after a heartbreaking game loss.

Joel Embiid Children

On September 17, 2020, Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula welcomed their son, Arthur Elijah De Paula Embiid, into the world. Arthur's name honors Embiid's late brother who tragically died in 2014.

The couple united in marriage in 2023. Embiid openly acknowledges the essential role his family plays in his life, expressing that his son Arthur motivates him profoundly.

In homage to his late brother, Embiid started the "In Memory of Arthur" initiative, supporting nonprofit organizations in the Philadelphia area.

Anne de Paula's Net Worth

Anne de Paula boasts a net worth of $14 million as of 2023. Not only is she a Brazilian model and a well-known figure on social media, but she's also a recognized socialite.

Her good fortune stems primarily from her modeling career. She has proven her worth in the industry, connecting with numerous high-profile brands.

In terms of her early life, Paula pursued her educational goals in Brazil before shifting to New York City to boost her modeling career.

She enjoys an impactful presence on social platforms, with 245K followers on Instagram and 6.8K followers on Twitter.

