Who Is Jordynne Grace? All You Need To Know About TNA Knockouts Champion

Jordynne Grace, the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion, is currently making headlines in WWE. She has been the crossover star, representing TNA in WWE. After entering the Women's Royal Rumble 2024 as the surprising entrance, the buff beauty is slated to compete at NXT Battleground. With the NXT Women's Championship on the line, she will take on Roxanne Perez.

She has recently started to appear in WWE and has the potential for a future in the company, making it a reason WWE has done this cross-promotion deal. A majority of WWE fans are probably not aware of the new NXT Women's Championship challenger. Get familiar with Jordynne Grace through this article.



Three-time TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace

Jordynne Grace rose to prominence in the wrestling business through Impact Wrestling or TNA. While she is the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion, it's not her first run holding the belt.

She has been a part of the TNA roster for six years, winning the Knockouts Title three times. Moreover, Grace won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship once.

Jordynne Grace is a powerlifter

Seeing Jordynne Grace's impressive and muscular physique, it is quite clear that she spends hours in the weight room. Even though Grace is just five feet and one inch tall, due to her imposing physique, she weighs around 150 pounds.

The TNA Knockouts Champion is a professional powerlifter. She has a remarkable resume in powerlifting, holding World Natural Powerlifting Federation Records. Under her weight class, she holds records in squat, deadlift, and bench press.



Who is Jordynne Grace married to?

Professional wrestlers dating each other isn't a new norm. Over the years, many romantic relationships have unfolded between wrestlers, whether in WWE or other promotions.

Likewise, Jordynne Grace is married to fellow professional wrestler Jonathan Gresham, who is presently signed to TNA. After their engagement in 2018, they tied the knot in September 2020.



Jordynne Grace has a 12 years wrestling career

Born in 2012, Jordyn Grace is only 28 years old. However, being a lifelong pro-wrestling fan, she intended to enter the business at an early age.

After being coached by Mr. B and Papa Don, TNA's Thicc Momma Pump debuted as a wrestler in September 2012, at the age of sixteen. She has been a wrestler for over a decade.

