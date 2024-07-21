Who Is Kate Faasse, UNC Soccer Star Deemed to Be Next Olivia Dunne? All You Need to Know

Kate Faasse recently got into the spotlight after an X account named College Cuties shared the athlete’s racy pictures from her Instagram account to their platform. Soon after this, fans alike are curious to learn more about Faasee.

A few fans even believed that the athlete was being compared to Olivia Dunne, who has a huge fan following on her social media account. This also raised a question of whether Faasse could become the next Dunne. Let’s check the possibilities while also learning more about the UNC Soccer star.

Who is Kate Faasse?

Born on June 4, 2004, in Phoenix, Ariz, Kate Faasse is a UNC Soccer star player at Chapel Hill. She currently plays as a midfielder, or forward, for the Tar Heels at the university. Her career highlights include winning the 2022 and 2023 ACC All-Academic Team.

Faasse’s parents are Shelley and Adrian Faasse. Her mother used to run track while in college and her grandfather played as a professional baseball player.

Besides, the post that brought Faasse into the limelight has garnered immense attention with nearly 3M views since it went public on July 10th. As a result, a rumor surfaced online suggesting that she could become the next Olivia Dunne.

Both Faasse and Dunne share a one-year difference with the latter being a year older than the former. Additionally, although the soccer star has recently earned a name for herself, she is still far behind in the race.

Advertisement

This is considerable as the American gymnast is currently valued as the second most profitable NIL earner. Meanwhile, Faasse is not yet featured on On3's NIL 100 list. Next, while Dunne has a massive following of 5.3 Million on Instagram, Faasse has just 10.8K followers on the platform.

Since Dunne is a senior, has earned an established modeling career, and is sponsored by numerous brands, it is safe to say that she is far ahead of Faasse. However, it is worth mentioning that it is her last year at LSU and things might turn out to be slightly different once she leaves college.

Nonetheless, only time will tell whether her popularity will grow as always or if someone else take the spotlight.

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Cheers On Simone Biles; Claims She’s ‘Out for Revenge’ in 2024 Paris Olympics

A closer look into Kate Faasse’s rival, Olivia Dunne’s sponsorship lists

Advertisement

Olivia Dunne, popularly known as ‘Livvy’, has a powerful social media presence. Thus, she has bagged some of the best sponsorship deals. This encompasses NIL deals with Sports Illustrated, collaborations with sports broadcasting giant ESPN, and partnerships with renowned apparel brands like American Eagle, Nautica, and Vuori.

Moreover, earlier this year, the 21-year-old has even landed a multimillion-dollar NIL deal with content monetization platform Passes.

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Being Perfect GF Has Her Fingers Crossed for BF Paul Skenes' Potential Varsity Games Debut