Who is Kevin Brady And Is He Related To NFL GOAT Tom Brady? All You Need To Know

Kevin Patrick Brady was born on April 11, 1955. He is an American politician who represented Texas' 8th congressional district from 1997 to 2023. He is part of the Republican Party. The district encompasses north Houston, including The Woodlands. He retired following the 2022 election cycle.

Even though he is now retired, Kevin Brady is still considered one of the best congressmen in America. He is also quite popular, and with that popularity, fans often draw comparisons between him and Tom Brady due to their shared last name.

Are Tom Brady and Kevin Brady related?

Yes, they are related but just by their last name. They do not have any kind of familial ties. Tom Brady comes from California whereas Kevin Brady came from South Dakota. To keep it simple they are not related at all.

Tom Brady with his extensive NFL background might not know the congressmen but the whole of America knows who Tom Brady is with the list of accomplishments he has in his career.

Kevin Brady joined the Texas House of Representatives in 1990

Brady was elected to the Texas House of Representatives District 15, which includes The Woodlands, sections of Montgomery County, and five additional counties west and north of Houston. On January 10, 1991, he succeeded Mike McKinney as the 15th district's representative in the Texas House of Representatives.

Jack Fields, the incumbent US Representative from Texas's 8th congressional district, decided to resign. Brady campaigned for the seat, finishing second in the Republican primary with 22% of the vote in a field of six candidates. Gene Fontenot, the top-ranked contender, garnered 36% of the vote, falling shy of the 50% mark. Brady won the runoff election by a margin of 53% to 47%.

However, the Supreme Court of the United States declared in Bush v. Vera that three of Texas' congressional districts were unconstitutional. Following hearings, the court determined that there was no longer time for primaries and ordered that all candidates (Democrats and Republicans) be placed together on the November general election ballot in a jungle primary.

If no candidate received 50% of the vote, the two highest-ranking candidates would compete in a special runoff on December 10. Brady won the November election with 41% of the vote. In the December runoff, he defeated Fontenot again, 59% to 41%.

Kevin Brady retired from Politics in 2022

Brady beat Kirk Osborn in the Republican primary by 80.73% to 16.19%. In the main election, he defeated Democratic nominee Elizabeth Hernandez and Libertarian rival Chris Duncan by 72.5% to 27.5%. Brady's last congressional election was in 2020.

In December 2020, Brady stated that he supported a second wave of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. He was a negotiator in the efforts to enact the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

In January 2021, after a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, Brady claimed that those advocating for Trump's impeachment or using the 25th Amendment were using provocative rhetoric and might provoke greater violence.

Brady declared on April 14, 2021, that he would not run for a 14th House term and would retire in 2022.

