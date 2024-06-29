Who Is Kyle Filipowski’s Girlfriend? All About the Controversial Caitlin Hutchison

In the 2024 NBA Draft, the biggest shock was Duke forward Kyle Filipowski's descent. Filipowski, a 7-foot adept who earned two All-ACC accolades and was an All-American in 2024, was anticipated by many to be a first-round choice. However, Filipowski didn't get drafted on Day 1, a new format of a two-day draft. He was eventually picked by the Jazz as the 32nd overall pick; the second round's second pick.

Yet, it's not Filipowski's draft position that's generating buzz post-draft; his girlfriend's contentious image gained the spotlight after his brother and mother suggested she's brainwashing him.

Who is Kyle Filipowski's girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison?

Kyle Filipowski's girlfriend is Caitlin Hutchison. Hutchison, in a post on Instagram four months back, shared a picture of them captioned, "Four months since the happiest yes I'll ever say," accompanied by a ring emoji. This implies an official engagement between them.

Hutchison's Instagram suggests that she graduated from the University of Alabama in the winter of 2018. When she began dating Filipowski is unclear; their initial Instagram photo together was at his senior prom. Filipowski, for context, finished high school in 2022.

What is Caitlin Hutchinson's age?

Caitlin Hutchison's age is 26 as of June 202, having been born on September 17, 1997. Kyle Filipowski, on the other hand, is 20 years old.

When did Kyle Filipowski and Caitlin Hutchison start dating?

Kyle Filipowski began dating Caitlin Hutchison in the latter part of 2021. At the time, Filipowski was a high school student and Hutchison was about 24. Filipowski, born in November 2003, completed high school in 2022 and then started attending Duke University.

Hutchison graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018 and was approximately 24 when she started going out with Filipowski, who was in his high school years. Evidence gleaned from Hutchison's Instagram points to the couple marking their first anniversary in December 2022, which indicates that they officially became a couple towards the end of 2021.

Caitlin Hutchison's Instagram account

Caitlin Hutchison actively manages her Instagram account, @_caithutch, where she engages with her over 4,000 followers through more than 23 posts. Her content mostly consists of personal experiences and family moments, often featuring Kyle Flipowski.

What does Caitlin Hutchison do for her living?

As for her professional life, Caitlin Hutchison, born September 17, 1997, has successfully traversed various professional roles throughout her career. Now 26 years old in 3, her journey is a remarkable example of perseverance and skill.

Her early professional life began with Northridge Fitness as a saleswoman in January 2017. Thereafter, she shifted her focus to healthcare, occupying roles such as a patient care coordinator at Alabama Hearing Associates and a resume editor and office manager at Black Diamond Networks.

Her dedication and skill set culminated in a rewarding lead position of patient care and cochlear implant coordinator at the Alabama Hearing Association by June 2020. Caitlin currently holds the position of an Executive Assistant at Intelerad Medical Systems in Durham, North Carolina, from May 2022.

Parallel to her professional accomplishments, Caitlin places equal emphasis on her education. She studied at the University of Alabama from 2015 to 2018, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education with a specialization in Kinesiology, Exercise Science, and Health Promotion.

She further enriched her qualifications by securing an MBA degree from Louisiana State University Shreveport in 2022. Throughout her diverse career path, Caitlin has demonstrated a wide range of expertise, excelling in her current role as an Executive Assistant at Intelerad Medical Systems.

Kyle Filipowski and Caitlin Hutchison's allegations

Allegations surround Kyle Filipowski and his fiancee, Caitlin Hutchison, concerning their relationship. The family of Filipowski, who is 20 years old, claims that Hutchison, reportedly 6 years his senior, started dating him when he was either 16 or 17 years old, still in high school. family accuses Hutchison of manipulating and persuading Kyle to distance himself from his family.

They insist that her ultimate plan involved getting a proposal from Kyle shortly after he departed from Duke and his entry into the NBA draft.

