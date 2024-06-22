Who Is Kysre Gondrezick? All About Jaylen Brown’s Rumored WNBA Star Girlfriend

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Kysre Gondrezick recently made headlines during the Boston Celtics Championship Parade as she was spotted alongside Jaylen Brown in his duck boat. Thus, fans began questioning whether the two basketball players were in a relationship.

Moreover, they are also curious to learn more about Brown’s rumored girlfriend. Gondrezick, who plays for the WNBA league, is a recognizable sportsperson. She has been in the sport for around three years and has also made a name for herself.

Who is Kysre Gondrezick?

Kysre Gondrezick is an American professional basketball player who plays as a shooting guard for the Chicago Sky and has also previously been a part of the Indiana Fever squad.

Born on July 27, 1997, Gondrezick is the daughter of former NBA player, Grant Gondrezick and former women's basketball Division I national champion, Lisa Harvey. Since her parents were involved in basketball, Gondrezick and her sister, Kalabrya were also passionate about the sport.

The former Indiana Fever No.2 studied from Benton Harbor High School in Michigan where she was also named as 2016 Michigan Miss Basketball. Meanwhile, Kalabrya played for Michigan State Spartans women's basketball.

Furthermore, a high school standout, Gondrezick averaged an impressive 40.5 points per game during her senior year. This performance cemented her place in Michigan girls' basketball history, where she graduated as the No. 2 all-time scorer with a total of 2,827 points.

She later went on to play college basketball for both the University of Michigan and West Virginia University. As a freshman itself, Kysre Gondrezick appeared in 33 games, achieving 24 double-digit scores.

Kysre Gondrezick’s professional life journey

Kysre Gondrezick was picked by Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA draft after seeing her impressive performance at the university. In her rookie season, the player was able to conclude being the fifth-best among all rookies in 3-point field goals and assists per game.

However, she didn't stay with the squad for long as Fever waived her in early 2022. The 27-year-old then joined the Chicago Sky for the team's 2022 training camp. Unfortunately, she was waived by Sky in May of that year.

Amidst this, Gondrezick got involved in a mishap as her then-boyfriend Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr was accused of beating her in a hotel incident. Gondrezick even suffered a fractured vertebra in her neck and was later rushed to the hospital.

After dealing with her personal issues, Gondrezick returned to the Chicago Sky for the team's training camp, earlier this year. Fortunately, this time, she was selected for the Chicago's Opening Day roster.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

