What is Dwayne Johnson's Wife's Lauren Hashian's Ethnicity?

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has married twice in his life. While his first marriage with Dany Garcia lasted for a decade (2007-2010) his second marriage with Lauren Hashian, a musician is still going well with whom he tied the knot in 2019.

While every aspect of The Rock’s life, his past, his present is there for the public to see, less is known about his married life, especially about his second wife Lauren Hashian.



Who is Lauren Hasian?

She is an American singer, writer, producer and director from the United States. Born on September 8, 1984, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, United States, Lauren Hashian belongs to the Armenian-Danish-German ancestry.

An aspiring musician Hashian has a musical background too with her father Sib Hashian being a drummer for a band, while his mother Suzanne being a Dallas Playboy Club Bunny. She grew alongside her two brothers; Adam Hashia and sister Aja Hashian.

Her career as a musician began at the age of 19 only. As per her LinkedIn profile, she Lauren worked as a creative sync coordinator at Warner Music Group from May 2008 to October 2010. She later worked for the music department at Paramount Pictures in Hollywood California, from November 2010 to March 2012.

As a singer she has produced many songs like Ride The Wave featuring Natalie Martinez and Bout U, One Way Ticket, What You Want, Step Into A Love Like This. She co-wrote the song, On The Run by Naz Tokio, which played during the ending credits of Red Notice and also directed the music video of Eric Zayne’s Exile which was featured in Black Adam.



How did she meet The Rock?

It is reported that The Rock first met Lauren while filming The Game Plan in 2006 and they began dating each other. The next year, Johnson broke up with his first wife, with whom he had a daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson.

Johnson however, continued to date Lauren for the next 12 years, until the two finally got married in 2019 in Hawaii. The couple have two daughters today named, Jasmine Lia who was born on December 16, 2015 and Tiana, born on April 17, 2018.