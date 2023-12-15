LeBron James, the NBA superstar known for his exceptional athletic abilities, steps onto the basketball court with a remarkable reputation that has earned him the nickname "King James".

But he openly acknowledges that without his queen, Savannah James, he would be "absolutely nothing."

The love tale of LeBron and his wife Savannah, dating back to before their blissful marriage in 2003, reveals a relationship marked by mutual support in endeavors both on and off the basketball court—an embodiment of absolute couple goals.

Who Is LeBron James' Wife, Savannah James?

Savannah Racheal Brinson, who is now recognized as Savannah James, came into this world on August 27, 1986. She is not only an entrepreneur and philanthropist, but also the loving wife of the famous basketball player LeBron James. Her life truly represents the essence of the American dream.

Akron, Ohio, served as her childhood home, and she was the youngest of five siblings. Her father dedicated his career to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, while her mother provided care and nurturing for their home.

Buchtel High School set the stage for her teenage years, with Savannah actively participating as both a cheerleader and a softball player.

Earlier in her life, she ventured into entrepreneurship with 'The Juice Shop', her juice store in Florida. However, in 2016, she decided to shut down operations and return to Ohio.

Philanthropy has always played an essential role in Savannah's life. She initiated a mentorship program named 'Women of our Future', offering personal counseling and support for young girls, focusing on high school freshmen.

Her high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, hold special significance, as that's when she met her future husband, LeBron James.

Savannah is also a prominent figure on social media, particularly Instagram, engaging with a large community of followers.

With an estimated wealth of around $50-60 million, she is renowned for her generosity and charitable endeavors and her accomplishments as a self-sufficient businesswoman.

How did LeBron and Savannah James meet?

Savannah James and LeBron James, both natives of Akron, Ohio, first crossed paths as high school students.

At 16 years old, Savannah attended Buchtel High School, while LeBron, one year her senior, went to the competing St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

LeBron noticed Savannah at a local soccer game and invited her to watch one of his basketball matches.

She agreed, and their first official date occurred a few weeks later at the Outback Steakhouse.

Years later, in 2011, LeBron proposed, and they formalized their union in 2013 through a glamorous wedding attended by many famous faces, featuring a performance by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Today, they are proud parents to three children: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. Besides her family life, Savannah has also made her mark as an individual through successful business ventures.

What is Savannah James' height and age?

At 37 years old, Savannah James has an attractive physique, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 132 lbs, with body dimensions of 37-31-38.

Her black hair and tantalizing tan skin tone complement her striking black eyes, enhancing her facial appeal. Her fondness for hair dye and the "big chop" haircut style add a spunk to her overall look and personality.

LeBron and Savannah James' Children

LeBron and Savannah James share the joys of three children. Their firstborn, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., born in October 2004, displays promising athletic talent reminiscent of his father's.

The second son, Bryce Maximus James, born in June 2007, also exhibits an impressive aptitude for basketball.

Zhuri Nova James, their youngest and only daughter, born in October 2014, showcases her vibrant personality on her YouTube channel, All Things Zhuri. In July 2023, Bronny faced a medical scare with a cardiac arrest during practice. Fortunately, he has since stabilized and resumed his basketball pursuits on the court.

What does Savannah James do for a living?

As a professional interior designer, Savannah has collaborated with various renowned brands. She and LeBron even introduced their exclusive furniture series in conjunction with American Signature, named “Home Court by LeBron James,” in 2010.

However, Savannah James' philanthropic activities might be her most significant achievement.

Her journey into charity work began as a volunteer at the LeBron James Family Foundation in 2004, checking in on students and their families at the organization’s annual bike-a-thon.

Subsequently, she ascended to the Vice President post of the foundation.

In 2013, she organized her inaugural “I PROMise Makeover”—an annual event providing free prom dresses and accessories to underprivileged girls in Akron, Ohio, inspired by her high-school friends who couldn't afford to attend prom.

Savannah James was featured on the cover of The Cut magazine's May/June 2023 edition.

This 36-year-old mother of three—Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri—and wife to LeBron, engaged in a fashion and beauty conversation for the cover story.

The coverage spotlighted her strategy to maintain a private life amid a world teeming with celebrities prone to oversharing. On social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, the magazine cover received attention with posts and tweets presenting Savannah James as the cover icon.

Furthermore, a YouTube video featuring her cover appearance has been widely circulated.

