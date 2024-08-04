Who Is Lin Yu-Ting? Taiwan’s Olympic Boxer Who Failed Gender Test Alongside Imane Khelif

Lin Yu-Ting is a participant in the ongoing Paris Olympics. She is set to represent her country for the second time in the quadrennial event, having originally made an appearance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Recently, she has been in the news alongside Imane Khelif, as both boxers are currently given consent to show their skills at the ongoing multi-sports International event.

However, both of them were disqualified at the 2023 World Championship, as they failed to pass a gender test. Thus, fans alike have been curious to learn more about Lin Yu-Ting. Let us brief you about her!

Lin Yu-Ting is a Taiwanese boxer. Born on 13 December 1995, she is from the New Taipei City. She initially developed an interest in the sport for two main reasons. Firstly, she wanted to protect her mother from domestic abuse. Secondly, as a child, she watched the anime Hajime no Ippo, a Japanese boxing-themed manga series, with her older brother, which ignited her passion for boxing.

Lin attended Chinese Culture University in Taipei, majoring in sports studies. Aside from boxing, she likes exercising, watching television, and singing. She made her debut in boxing in 2013 at the AIBA World Women's Youth Championships, winning the gold medal in Albena, Bulgaria.

Moreover, Lin had a fabulous boxing journey in 2018 and 2019. She earned a gold medal at the 2018 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships as a bantamweight. Then, she secured a bronze medal at the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

The 28-year-old boxer has fought twenty-four times in total and was able to make it a win nineteen times. She has also won a gold medal in the 2022 Istanbul World Championships.

During the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships which was organized by the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA), she failed to pass a gender eligibility test. Due to this, she was also stripped of a bronze medal.

However, since the Paris Olympics is managed by the IOC's Paris 2024 Boxing Unit, they have defended their decision to allow the boxer entry into the competition. This decision comes after the IOC stripped the IBA of its recognition last year due to governance and financial issues.

Lin has made it to the quarter-finals of the women's 57 kg category in the Summer Olympics. She is expected to fight against Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan in the round of 16 at Paris 2024.

It is thus to be seen how she fared this time and whether or not Lin will get to achieve another gold medal to add to her tally.

