Who Is Logan Paul Fiance? All You Need to Know about Nina Agdal

Logan Paul, the YouTuber turned WWE superstar, has been dating Nina Agdal since 2022. The couple made their relationship official in December 2022, and Paul proposed to Agdal in July 2023. After two years together, Paul and Agdal are now engaged and expecting their first child. Naturally, with such a loving relationship, fans are curious to know more about Nina Agdal. To satisfy the curious fanbase, here’s everything you need to know about Logan Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal.

Born in Denmark, Nina Agdal is a well-known model. She has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition six times, including the famous 50th-anniversary issue in 2014, where she shared the spotlight with Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. In addition to her impressive modeling portfolio, Agdal has walked the runway at New York Fashion Week and has worked with Victoria's Secret, the brand owned by David Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham.

However, Agdal became embroiled in a major controversy when her photoshoot for the Fort Lauderdale magazine Venice didn't go as planned. According to Agdal, the magazine refused to feature her pictures, stating that she didn’t fit the usual sample-sized clothing. This experience prompted Agdal to become more selective about the projects she chose and to speak out publicly on body positivity.

Agdal stated, “At the end of the day, there should be no judgment or body shaming on anyone. Obviously, I want to continue modeling, but it’s just going to take a different direction where I can tell my own story, and not just be a face.” She thanked her fans for their outpouring of love and support during the Venice controversy. Sharing more about her personal struggles, Agdal revealed her insecurities about wearing revealing clothing.

Before her relationship with Logan Paul, Agdal had dated Leonardo DiCaprio. The two were together for a year before breaking up in 2017. Later that same year, Agdal began dating Jack Brinkley-Cook, the son of renowned supermodel Christie Brinkley.

However, their relationship ended after four years in 2021. Now happily engaged to Logan Paul, Agdal made her first appearance on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast in August 2023. During the episode, Paul proudly showed off his fiancée’s diamond ring and shared memories of their engagement in Italy.