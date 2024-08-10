Who Is Lou Ferrigno? Everything You Need to Know About the Legendary Actor After His Appearance at WWE SmackDown

WWE’s party of bringing famous faces on its shows is not over even after WWE SummerSlam 2024. At SummerSlam 2024, some of the famous faces made an appearance at WWE; MGK was at the PLE on the side of Logan Paul, and Jelly Roll made a guest appearance and even choke-slammed Austin Theory straight to hell.

Now, on August 9th, 2024, in the edition of Friday Night SmackDown, another famous personality was at the WWE SmackDown and got a massive pop when he was shown to the crowd. Lou Ferrigno was in the front row to witness the return of the Orginal Tribal Chief.

Lou Ferrigno was a megastar of his time, and he has a massive fan base even today. A newer audience might not know much about his GOAT status, but the old-school fans know how big of a star Ferrigno was during his prime.

Loa Ferrigno is an American Italian bodybuilder and actor best known for his role as the Hulk in The Incredible Hulk. Lou Ferrigno was the first to play the popular Marvel character Hulk on screen, and his character gained high praise from audiences and critics.

Before entering the realism of acting, Ferrigno was a well-known bodybuilder; he started his journey in year 13 when he began lifting weights and quickly gained a name for himself in the world of bodybuilding.

He is also known as one of the biggest competitors to bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger; Ferrigno has named multiple massive bodybuilding titles to his name, from Mr. Olympia two times and many more. Loa had an incredible career overall. He has been part of numerous big hit films and shows, from The Incredible Hulk 90s to The Adventures of Hercules (1985), and many more.

Friday Night SmackDown 8/9/2024 Preview and Result

The 8/9/2024 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was indeed one of the most awaited editions of Blue Brand after a long time. WWE fanatics were thrilled to see The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, back on the Blue Brand after he made his electric return at the SummerSlam 2024 PLE last week.

8/9 SmackDown had multiple big announcements and moments, including WWE Undisputed Champion The American Nightmare. Cody Rhodes announced what’s next after he overcame Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2024.

Cody Rhodes announced he wants to face Kevin Ownes as his next challenger at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024; SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis officially announced the match.

On the other hand, The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, made his comeback to Friday Night SmackDown for the first time since he lost his championship at WrestleMania XL. Solo Sikoa first got into the ring and then summoned Roman Reigns to confront him live in front of the whole WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns was all fired up and launched an attack on The Tonga Brothers. Then he went to plant a Superman punch on Solo Sikoa's face. Later, Roman Reigns put a destatingbeating on Tanga Loa. He threw steal on the back of Loa multiple times and then went to spear him and knock him out.

Then Roman Reigns turned his attention to Tama Tonga, who was trying to gather back his senses after Roman Reigns’s brutal attack and speared Tonga to the barricades. There are four matches on the card. Here are the matches and their results.

1. The Street Profits was defeated by the team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in the No. 1 Contender’s Qualifier

2. Jade Cargill defeated Alba Fyre

3. Santos Escobar defeats Andrade in No. 1 Contender’s Match for US Title

4. DIY defeats Pretty Deadly in No. 1 Contender’s Qualifier

