Who is Magui Corceiro? Lando Norris’ Rumored GF And Joao Felix’s Ex

Amidst the buzz surrounding McLaren racer Lando Norris' rumored relationship with supermodel Margarida Corceiro, commonly known as Magui, and her past connection with Portuguese football star Joao Felix, curiosity about her background and personal life has piqued the interest of fans and followers alike.

Magui Corceiro: Background And Career

Magui Corceiro, a 21-year-old actress and model hailing from Portugal, has garnered a significant following on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where she boasts nearly two million followers.

Born in 2002, Magui has made a name for herself in the Portuguese entertainment industry, with notable appearances in television programs and movies, including Hotel Amor.

Rumored Relationship With Lando Norris

Recent public appearances alongside McLaren racer Lando Norris have fueled speculation about Magui Corceiro's romantic involvement with the Formula 1 star. The duo was spotted together at the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco, sparking rumors about their alleged relationship. Corceiro's admission that Norris is her favorite F1 driver further ignited speculation about their connection.

Past relationships and controversy

Before her association with Lando Norris, Magui Corceiro was romantically linked with Joao Felix. However, their relationship reportedly ended last year. The couple began dating in 2019 and remained in a committed relationship for four years. However, their romance came to an end last year, prompting speculation about Corceiro's romantic endeavors moving forward.

Despite their split, Corceiro maintained a low profile regarding her personal life until recent rumors surfaced regarding her alleged involvement with Tottenham's new signing Pedro Porro. Corceiro swiftly addressed the rumors on social media, vehemently denying any infidelity and reaffirming her commitment to Felix.

She emphasized her commitment to Joao Felix and dismissed the baseless accusations as false and malicious. Corceiro's statement aimed to quash the unfounded rumors and reaffirm her dedication to her relationship with Felix.

Even though Lando Norris has maintained his silence on his relationship status, Joao Felix has added Norris’ ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira to his social media accounts. Fans are in disbelief as this drama continues to brew.

Meanwhile, despite Lando Norris' playful denial of having a girlfriend during a recent lie detector test, his sightings with Portuguese supermodel Margarida Corceiro continue to fuel speculation about their relationship.

From attending sporting events to supporting McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown at the Historic Monaco Grand Prix, Norris and Corceiro's public appearances together have kept romance rumors alive.

