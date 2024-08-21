Who Is Max Verstappen’s GF Kelly Piquet’s Baby Daddy? All About Former F1 and NASCAR Driver Daniil Kvyat

Max Verstappen was not Kelly Piquet's first love. Kelly Piquet's first romance was with Antonio Pedro Marcondes Ferraz. The couple started dating in 2011 when Piquet was 23 years old. After a year, the pair got engaged, but it didn't last long. In 2013, the two ended their romance and therefore the engagement.

Following her romance with Ferraz, Piquet was in a relationship with Beto Pacheco from 2014 until 2016. Pacheco has an unusually huge Instagram following, with 168 thousand followers. Pacheco and Piquet ended their relationship in 2016.

Kelly's most famous relationship before Max was with Daniil Kvyat. In 2017, it was revealed that the Russian and Piquet were dating. Kvyat made his Formula One debut in 2014 and drove for the Toro Rosso team in 2017. Kvyat had lost his position at Red Bull Racing to Max Verstappen a year ago.

Piquet and Kvyat also welcomed a daughter together in 2019. Penelope was born in July 2019. The couple separated not long after. As Piquet lovingly refers to her daughter, the parents of P' decided to separate ways in December 2019.

Who is Daniil Kvyat?

Daniil Kvyat is a Russian motorsport driver. Kvyat raced in Formula One from 2014 to 2017 and 2019 to 2020. He became Russia's second Formula One driver and has three podium finishes, making him the most successful of the four Russian racers.

He finished second in the 2012 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and won both the 2012 Formula Renault 2.0 Alps Series and the 2013 GP3 Series. He made his Formula One debut as a Toro Rosso driver in 2014, finishing 15th in the world championship.

He subsequently joined Red Bull Racing to partner Daniel Ricciardo for the 2015 season. He finished second to Sebastian Vettel in the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix, his first Formula One podium result.

Despite frequently delivering strong qualifying performances in 2017, his season was marred by some issues, including multiple retirements in races where he could have won points. Following the 2017 United States Grand Prix, Kvyat and Red Bull parted ways, ending their contract.

Kvyat spent 2018 as a development driver for Scuderia Ferrari before being re-signed by Toro Rosso for 2019. Kvyat finished third in the 2019 German Grand Prix, his third podium in his career; it was also Scuderia Toro Rosso's second podium finish, following their victory in the 2008 Italian Grand Prix with Sebastian Vettel.

In 2021, he was a reserve driver for the Alpine F1 Team. Kvyat was entered to race in the FIA World Endurance Championship for G-Drive Racing in 2022, but the team withdrew on March 6 because of FIA requirements imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

He described the limits as "unfair and discriminatory". On July 31, Kvyat competed in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Indianapolis Road Course for Team Hezeberg. It was reported in 2023 that Kvyat would compete for Lamborghini in the World Endurance Championship with an Italian license.

When did Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet start dating?

After losing his position at Red Bull Racing to Max Verstappen, Kvyat's girlfriend faced the same fate as they broke up. Verstappen and Piquet later declared their romance one year after her split. Kelly has since been a frequent in Red Bull's pit box, receiving kisses from her partner after races, and hugging Verstappen after his first world title in 2021.

Verstappen also has an excellent connection with his stepdaughter Penelope, who frequently appears in his livestreams. Kelly's kid has already interrupted numerous online sessions to ask if Max might come and play with her. Verstappen is a huge sim racing lover, but for 'P', he will do everything. Then Verstappen turns everything off just for her.

Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet have been together for over three years, although they are not married. The Red Bull Racing driver has yet to propose, therefore the two are not engaged. So a wedding does not appear to be in the plans for now, though Verstappen does not rule out getting down on one knee in the future.

At the end of December, photographs surfaced of Verstappen and his girlfriend attending her brother Nelson Piquet Jr.'s wedding. Kelly's failure to snag the bride's bouquet, which, according to custom, implies that the next person to walk down the aisle, elicited laughter from Verstappen. Following the wedding, the Dutchman remained in Brazil to celebrate Christmas with his in-laws, including Kelly's father, F1 star Nelson Piquet.

