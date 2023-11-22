Who is Maya Benberry? All you need to know about Travis Kelce’s ex who won dating show Catching Kelce

The internet just cannot stop talking about its favorite couple, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. While the world knows about the dating history of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's is yet to be explored.

Talking about Travis, the tight end's first popular relationship was with Maya Benberry. Travis and Maya met through a dating show called Catching Kelce, the end goal of which was to find Travis' date.

But who exactly is Maya Benberry, and what was her relationship like with the Chiefs star tight end? Keep reading to know every important detail of Travis Kelce's first internet-popular relationship.

Who is Maya Benberry?

Maya Benberry was born on December 27, 1991, in Germany. As of 2023, Maya is 31 years old.

Where is Maya Benberry?

Even though she is originally from Germany and comes from a well-settled family, she has spent a good time living in Kentucky, USA. Currently, she resides in Kansas City. Despite being a child from Germany, she holds US citizenship, which came from spending the majority of her life here.

What did Maya Benberry study?

Maya Benberry had her primary education at a local elementary school in Kentucky, after which she went to the Kentucky local middle school. After completing her middle school studies, Benberry decided to go to a local high school in the same southeastern state as she completed her junior year. Later, after completing her graduation from high school, she enrolled herself at the Kentucky State University for an Elementary Education degree.

How did Maya Benberry and Travis Kelce meet?

Maya Benberry was one of the 50 contestants on the reality show called Catching Kelce back in 2016. The basic idea of this reality show is to find a perfect partner for sports icon Travis Kelce, who was single back then and looking for a relationship.

Out of the 50 contestants, Maya Benberry won the show by stealing Travis Kelce's heart. It is this show that gave the opportunity to not just Travis Kelce but Maya Benberry, too, to date Chiefs tight end. And that's what happened. The two were happy with each other until a few months ago.

Travis Kelce and Maya Benberry breakup story

After becoming the winner of the Catching Kelce show and stealing Travis Kelce's heart, the two went ahead dating for a few months. But after a few months, the two called off their relationship and ended it in the same year that Maya Benberry became the Catching Kelce show's winner.

During the finale timeframe of Catching Kelce, Travis Kelce spoke about Maya Benberry as his choice of romance, in an interview with E! News. The Chiefs' tight end revealed that she is a wonderful woman, and that's why he picked her. If it weren't that, he wouldn't have chosen her.

However, it might have been a future prediction or something, but Travis Kelce said something during the same interview that ended up happening. The tight end said that he had been a "Just let it roll kind of guy." But when it comes to serious steps, marriage, for example, it's a huge deal for him.

After Kelce had his share of experience dating Maya Benberry, his ex spoke about her experience dating Travis through one of her YouTube videos titled Catching Kelce Q&A. During her YouTube video, she explained how Travis was her first interracial relationship, and it was difficult to end it.

Where is Maya Benberry now, and what does she do for a living?

After Catching Kelce, Maya Benberry was also seen in another reality show called Ex on the Beach in 2018. The show helped her get her share of fame, which helped him gain massive social media followers. It helped her kickstart her Beauty-centric Instagram brand.

Through this account, Maya Benberry has shared advice and tips related to beauty and fashion. However, it's been a while since she has posted anything, and her brand's official website is also no longer available to be used.

Maya Benberry is also a life coach, the same is mentioned in her Instagram bio too. The influencer has a brand called Moments with Maya Benberry, through which she offers sessions related to life advice and everything that's offered by life coaches. She also calls herself a brand consultant and marketing expert.

As of November 22, Maya Benberry has removed all of her posts from Instagram, and her social accounts have been disabled. The reason why she got off social media remains a mystery, but we'll soon get to know about the same as time goes by.