Who is Megan Denise? All about alleged victim in Von Miller assault case who recently made dramatic move on Instagram

Trigger Warning: This article has references to assault and violence.

Von Miller was recently accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend in Dallas. While many know who Von Miller is, not many know who the victim is. She recently made a dramatic move on Instagram amidst previous accusations.

Who is Megan Denise?

Megan Denise is Von Miller's girlfriend who called 911 on the linebacker for assaulting her on Wednesday morning, November 29. While Von Miller turned himself in on Thursday, Megan Denise took back the allegations in just two days, as per WFAA.

Megan Denise is a licensed medical esthetician and an Instagram model. She has also worked as an exotic dancer and currently runs a brand called Moore Waisted, which deals in Shapewear, workout apparel, and waist trainers for ladies.

Talking about her relationship with Von Miller, it's an on-off type of relationship. She is expected to be having a baby by the end of this year. The couple fought last Wednesday, which led to physical violence by Von Miller.

She reminded her of being pregnant, but according to the affidavit collected by ESPN, Von Miller ignored it and continued putting pressure on her neck. When she gave a warning to call the police, Miller ran away from the house.

Megan Denise makes a dramatic move on her Instagram profile

The warrant issued by police, Megan Denise's 911 call recording, and the affidavit containing the details of the arrest all say that she confessed to Miller abusing her. However, it came as a shock to everyone when she refused to accept any assault .

Amidst her changed statement, she made a dramatic move by turning off her Instagram comments. Now, it's not possible to make comments on her posts.