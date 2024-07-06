Who Is Michael Rubin? All You Need To Know About Billionaire Who Throws Biggest Star-Studded Party of America

Michael Rubin's Fourth of July white party has become one of the Hamptons' most glamorous summer gatherings. The annual party was hosted at the Fanatics CEO's Bridgehampton house on Thursday evening, with celebrities dressed in their best all-white costumes.

But who is Michael Rubin, who has every star in the United States lined up at his home? Mr. Rubin is a former co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the founder and CEO of Fanatics, an Amazon-like apparel firm and one-stop shop for sports items.

From selling vegetables to throwing multimillion-dollar parties

Michael began selling vegetable seeds door-to-door at the age of eight. He was raised in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. At the age of twelve, he started a ski shop in his parent's basement after including stationary on his selling list.

Michael was 16 years old and got himself into debt due to a loss. He was able to settle with his creditors by obtaining a loan from his father on the condition that he attend college. However, his most significant business adventure began in 1998 when he founded Global Sports, which ultimately became GSI Commerce, a multibillion-dollar e-commerce corporation.

In 2011, after selling GSI to eBay for $2.4 billion and earning a profit of $150 million, Rubin bought back several brands, including ShopRunner, Rue La La, and Fanatics. Rue La La purchased Gilt Groupe in 2018 to establish Rue Gilt Groupe, the leading off-price e-commerce destination, which operates ShopPremiumOutlets.com, Gilt.com, and RueLaLa.com.

Michael Rubin has invested in the nation's largest sports league because of his passion for the game. Rubin acquired a minority stake in the Philadelphia 76ers in October 2011. As part of the investment group formed by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Rubin helped them win a $280 million bid for the team.

Michael Rubin hosts the biggest Independence Day party in America

Michael, the CEO of Fanatics, a sportswear brand that supplies apparel to leagues including the NFL, NBA, NASCAR, and Formula 1, is well-known for throwing an annual summer white party that attracts the elite of the entertainment business.

This year's Fourth of July White Party was the fourth annual celebration. Celebrities in bright white outfits flitted around the couple's sprawling Long Island estate, generating content galore, with paparazzi lining up outside their manicured hedges.

The annual summer soiree has now become one of the most important gatherings for the celebration of America, with a star-studded evening. Many well-known figures from the music, television, and film industries attended the VIP event, including Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, and Drake.