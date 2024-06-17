Who Is Michelle Yeoh’s Husband Jean Todt? All About Formula 1 Racing Legend and Ferrari’s Former CEO

After a brilliant 2023, Michelle Yeoh received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her lifelong partner, Jean Todt, was beside her during this momentous event. After nearly twenty years together, they were married in 2023.

The son of a medical doctor, Jean Todt was born in Pierrefort, France, in February 1946. He continued his studies at the Paris-based École des Cadres School of Economics and Business, laying the foundation for a brilliant career in motor racing.

Jean Todt’s Formula 1 career

Todt's career began as a rally co-driver in 1966, and he quickly made a name for himself by winning races in the Tour de France Automobile Rally, World Rally Championship, and Rally de Portugal. His transition from driver to executive saw him becoming the director of Peugeot Talbot Sport, where he led the team to victories in the World Rally Championship and Le Mans.

In 1994, Todt took on the role of general manager at Ferrari's F1 team. His strategic leadership and the recruitment of Michael Schumacher resulted in Ferrari's dominance in Formula 1, with Schumacher winning five consecutive driver's championships from 2000 to 2004. Todt later became Ferrari's CEO and special advisor, solidifying his legacy in the sport.

After leaving Ferrari, Todt continued to influence the racing world as the president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) from 2009 to 2021. His tenure was marked by significant contributions to road safety and motorsport governance. Todt also serves as the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Road Safety and is a trustee of the FIA Foundation for the Automobile and Society.

Advertisement

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt’s relationship

Todt met Michelle Yeoh in 2004 in Shanghai while she was promoting Ferrari. They got engaged in 2005 and finally tied the knot in 2023. Despite their busy schedules, the couple has maintained a strong bond, often traveling together for work and leisure. Their wedding in Geneva and subsequent celebration in Yeoh's hometown of Ipoh, Malaysia, were intimate gatherings filled with family and friends.

Todt has one son, Nicolas, from a previous relationship. Nicolas is also involved in racing, continuing the family legacy. Recently, Yeoh and Todt became grandparents when Nicolas and his wife, Darina, welcomed their baby, Maxime, on New Year's Day 2024.

ALSO READ: Did Adrian Newey Really Sign With Ferrari Until 2027 And Earn USD 105 Million? Exploring Viral Rumor