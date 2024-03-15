Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina has officially become Curry Brand's first collegiate athlete, signing a multi-year, NIL partnership with the NBA champion Stephen Curry-affiliated company.

Earning the title of Southeastern Conference Tournament's Most Valuable Player on Sunday, Fulwiley has played a crucial role in leading the top-ranked Gamecocks to their eighth win in ten seasons with a clean record of 32-0.

According to a Curry Brand press release, Fulwiley will assume her role as a brand ambassador in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. As the company's inaugural athlete at an Under Armour school, Fulwiley will sport the company's footwear throughout her tenure in South Carolina.

Born to supportive parents in Columbia, South Carolina, details regarding Fulwiley's mother and father are yet to be disclosed to the media, making it difficult to delve into their personal and professional histories.

There is, however, evidence of a tight bond between Milaysia and her mother, Phelliccia Mixon. Together, Milaysia and Phelliccia would watch Staley's fourth USC squad, the Money squad, in action at the Colonial Life Arena.

Being greatly involved in basketball herself, Phelliccia's passion for sports appears to have been passed down to Milaysia who has been relentlessly ruling the basketball court ever since her initiation.

Notably, a young Milaysia confidently told her mother that she would one day play for the 'real' team when she was just four years of age.

MiLaysia Fulwiley: Rising Star of the University of South Carolina Women's Basketball Team

MiLaysia Fulwiley, a star athlete in the University of South Carolina women's basketball squad, has carved a successful career with her impressive play.

She's earned a barrage of awards and recognition, such as being selected for the All-America team by top bodies like WBCA, McDonald's, USA Today, and Naismith (third team). SCBCA honored Fulwiley as Player of the Year four times, and she received All-USA TODAY Team merits.

She distinguished herself as the 13th overall player in the 2023 Class and broke records at W.J. Keenan's as the highest scorer with a staggering 3,000 points in her career.

In terms of game stats, Fulwiley has regularly contributed 11 points and almost three rebounds per match. Her standout performance came in South Carolina's 79-72 win over No. 8 LSU on Sunday, when she scored 24 points.

Notably, she became the first freshman to earn the title of SEC Tournament MVP.

Fulwiley made waves right from her college debut in France when the Gamecocks triumphed over then-No. 12 Notre Dame 100-71. Her exceptional coast-to-coast drive, which featured a fancy behind-the-back dribble to outsmart a defender before making a layup, even drew praise from basketball legend Magic Johnson.

