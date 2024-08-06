Who Is Mondo Duplantis’ Girlfriend? All About Stunning Swedish Model Desire Inglander

Mondo Duplantis was not alone when he won the gold medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. The athlete was accompanied by his sweetheart, to whom he ran after breaking the world record, and passionately hugged his girlfriend, Desire Inglander.

Duplantis is the name everyone has been hearing at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Swedish-American athlete shattered the world record for the ninth time when he cleared an astonishing 6.25 meters on his third and final attempt to win a second consecutive gold medal.

Now that the video of the pair celebrating the gold medal has been widely circulated on the internet, fans are curious to know more about who the stunning lady is, who has shown her full support for the athlete.

Who is Mondo Duplantis' Girlfriend, Desire Inglander?

Girlfriend of pole vaulting sensation Mondo Duplantis, Desire Inglander is a Swedish model and influencer. The fashion model has around 291k followers on her Instagram so far.

Mondo Duplantis and Desire Inglander’s Relationship Timeline

Mondo Duplantis and Desire Inglander started dating in 2020. According to the reports, they met in Stockholm at a Midsummer party. However, the internet personality was not at all interested in changing her relationship status at that time.

Duplantis had earlier talked about his girlfriend, who, according to Vogue, brings him “a great balance in life.” He further said, as reported by the aforementioned source, “It’s so nice to be able to come home and escape into a completely different world, absorb ourselves in each other and whatever we’re doing. She’s a great travel buddy.”

Duplantis told Vogue Scandinavia, “The problem was, people flirt in a very different way in Sweden than where I’m from.” He continued, “.“Where I’m from, there’s a lot more talking—you talk for a long time. So at the party, I was just trying to talk to Desire, like, ‘Hey, what’s up? I’m Mondo…’ but she didn’t want anything to do with it or me. She just wanted to dance.”

But the athlete didn't give up and went on to contact her through social media, and it's worked! It has been reported that they started communicating via Snapchat, and that's how it all started.

The adorable couple, after months of chatting, went on a date, and here they are now. A report in Vogue Scandinavia states that “uninhibited shows of affection during live competition broadcasts have cemented their relationship in the public eye.”

In an interview with Swedish newspaper Sportbladet, Mondo recalled this year, in January, how Desire didn't trust him and thought he had no good intentions initially. “I had to prove it.” However, the pole vaulter was understandable enough to think that the reason was genuine. “If I were in her position, I would not trust someone straight away,” he told the aforementioned source.

March 2021 was the time when the two made their social media debut when Desire posted a selfie of them together from Istanbul. She captioned the post with a heart emoji.

A year later, she was captured cheering for her boyfriend at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. She watched Mondo set a new world indoor record for the men’s pole vault. Later that year, in September, the adorable pair were seen attending the premiere of the documentary about Duplantis titled Born to Fly.

In December of the same year, the athlete went with Desire when he was named Athlete of the Year in Europe. In August 2023, he was seen posing with his sweetheart as he held the gold medal at the World Championships in Hungary.

The couple also celebrated their third anniversary this year in February, while he continued to prepare for the ongoing Olympics in Paris. Desire is currently by Mondo’s side in the City of Light while he competes at the 2024 Summer Games.

She often posts pictures and memories of them together on her social media account.

What does Desire Inglander do for a living?

Desire Inglander is a fashion model and her love for the same can be seen on her social media account. The gorgeous model updates her followers with her stunning modeling pictures for different brands and magazines.

Desire Inglander is Mondo Duplantis' biggest fan

Mondo Duplantis might have many fans, but his girlfriend, Desire Inglander, is his biggest admirer. The stunning blonde often stands in support of her boyfriend.

She even posted a video of his incredible performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, showing how excited she was to see Mondo breaking records for yet another time.

The beautiful lady in Mondo’s life is never shy to show off her support and love for the man in her life.

