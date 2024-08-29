Who is Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend? Meet the Stunning Tennis Influencer Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz has been stirring up quite a buzz in the tennis fraternity lately. Having defeated Rafael Nadal twice in 2022, Fritz is considered the top U.S. tennis prospect since Andy Roddick. To date, Taylor Fritz has won 8 ATP titles and advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open, raising the expectations of many Americans.

Now, with all the limelight on him, netizens have become curious to know more details about him. One of the main queries is: who is Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend, Morgan Riddle?

After parting ways with his ex-wife, Raquel Pedraza, Taylor Fritz is currently in a relationship with Morgan Riddle. While Riddle frequently accompanies Fritz, the 27-year-old originally grew up in Minnesota. Coming from a middle-class background, Riddle always aspired to travel the world and move to New York.

She also revealed to PEOPLE that her entire family was obsessed with hockey. After making her relationship with Taylor Fritz public, one of the biggest accolades of Riddle’s life was being featured in a New York Times article titled, “The Most Famous Woman in Men’s Tennis.”

Where did Morgan Riddle go to college?

A look at her LinkedIn profile reveals that Morgan Riddle attended Wagner College in New York City. Pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature, Riddle completed her bachelor's degree in 2019.

Advertisement

During her time as a student, Morgan Riddle also completed eight internships. According to a statement she gave on the “Hold On To Your Rocket” podcast, these internships spanned various fields, including media, event planning, public relations, marketing, and more.

Morgan Riddle’s Age and Height

Born on July 31, 1997, Morgan Riddle is 27 years old as of today. According to information provided on Aussiecelebs.com, Riddle is 5ft 4 inches tall.

How did Morgan Riddle meet Taylor Fritz?

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz initially crossed paths on the dating app, Raya. Riddle stated that when she moved to NYC, it was COVID-19 and hence, she wanted to get out of boredom by finding people to talk to. That’s how she met Taylor Fritz.

Recalling their first date, Riddle stated that she traveled to Fritz’s house and made him watch the ‘twisted’ horror movie, ‘Midsommar’. The duo have been together since June 2020, and celebrated their fourth anniversary in 2024.

Advertisement

What is Morgan Riddle Famous for?

Morgan Riddle is famous for being a social media influencer who documents her traveling experiences all over the world. One of her main forms of content on Instagram is to make ‘Tennis cool again’ to inspire the young ones to pursue the sport.

Due to her significant fan following, Riddle has amassed more than half a million followers on her TikTok, and 348k Instagram followers as of August 2024.

How much does Morgan Riddle make?

According to information provided by EssentiallySports, Morgan Riddle makes $10000 per social media post.

Morgan Riddle’s Instagram

Morgan Riddle’s Instagram is ‘moorrgs’.

Morgan Riddle’s Net Worth

As per information provided by Sportskeeda, Morgan Riddle’s net worth is $1 million as of August 2024.

Riddle, who usually accompanied Taylor Fritz throughout his tennis journey, has been spotted at the stands in the US Open too. Now it will be interesting to find out whether Fritz can create magic backed by the support of Morgan Riddle and countless other American fans.

Advertisement