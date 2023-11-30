Who is Morgan Wallen? All you need to know about country music star who challenged Tom Brady to a golf match

Tom Brady isn't just a popular name in the NFL but in Golf as well. The NFL legend just loves playing Golf and has been a part of 'The Match', a celebrity Golf tournament, multiple times.

Soon, we might see Morgan Wallen, country music singer, and NFL legend, against each other on the Golf field. But before that, let's see who Morgan Wallen is:

Who is Morgan Wallen?

Morgan Wallen is a popular country singer who got himself a break in the music industry with his hit songs such as Whiskey Glasses, Last Night, and You Proof. Wallen got his first taste of stardom through his appearance in The Voice in its 6th season, back in 2014.

Ever since, his music has just gotten more and more attention from around the world. Recently this year, his album called One Thing at a Time rose to Number 1 on the list of Billboard 200 and also in the top country Albums Charts. There was one point when half of the top 10 tracks on Billboard Hot 100 were his.

Also Read: Who is Veronika Rajek? All you need to know about Tom Brady admirer and new Travis Kelce fan

Morgan Wallen's family and early life

Morgan Wallen's full name is Morgan Cole Wallen, and he was born in Sneedville city of Tennessee, on May 13, 1993. The country singer's parents are Tommy Wallen and Lesli Wallen, who, including Morgan, have three kids. Morgan has three younger sisters named Lacey, Mikaela, and Ashlyne.

Morgan Wallen started his singing journey at a local church where his father, Tommy Wallen, served as a pastor. Eventually, he joined his sisters Mikaela and Ashlyne in the three-part harmonies. On his 5th Christman, Morgan received a violin and started taking lessons for it.

Also Read: Tom Brady makes history once again as final NFL jersey sells for record breaking amount at auction

Morgan Wallen's success comes from The Voice singing competition

In 2014, Morgan Wallen took his life's first flight to Los Angeles and auditioned for NBC's singing reality show called 'The Voice'. The country singer auditioned for the 6th season of the show and sang Collide, Howie Day's hit pop song from 2003.

With his performance, Morgan was able to impress Usher and Shakira, who were the celebrity judges on the show. "I think that there are no voices like your voice on today's radio—that's why I turned," Shakira said, commenting on the performance of the country singer.

Morgan made it through the first and second rounds of the competition by performing One Direction's Story of My Life and Hey Brother by Avicii. Unfortunately, Morgan was eliminated in the playoffs of the competition but got his share of the fandom and exposure that he needed.

Advertisement

Also Read: Was Tom Brady dating Veronika Rajek before Irina Shayk? Explaining viral rumor

Morgan Wallen invited Tom Brady for a friend golf match

Tom Brady is not a name in the world of Golf. Being a part of The Match for a long time, the NFL legend won the competition in 2022 for the first time. On November 29, Wednesday, Brady shared a reel on Instagram that showcased his golf skills, with Wallen's music in the background.

In the comment section of the post, Wallen commented, "When we playing a match??". Tom Brady responded to Wallen's comment by replying, "LFG". LFG is a social media slag that stands for 'Let's freaking go' and also, people often use it as 'Let's fu***ng go'. With this, Brady accepted the proposal.

Also Read: Shirtless Tom Brady takes his kids snorkeling after their lunch with mom Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente