Who Is Most Decorated Gymnast in World as Simone Biles Rank 3rd With 11 Olympic Medals? Find Out

Simone Biles’ name is trending continuously for all the right reasons. During her third appearance at the Summer Olympics, she secured three gold medals and one bronze medal across five events.

Biles is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time (GOAT) for various reasons, and she has consistently proven why. She currently boasts 11 Olympic medals to her name.

However, although she has gained tremendous success, she is still ranked third for being the most decorated gymnast in the world. This thus raises the question of who holds the number one position. Let us tell you about it right away.

The 27-year-old's record is still behind Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union, who holds the top position in the list of the most decorated female gymnasts. Latynina boasts an impressive 18 medals, including 9 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.

The former Soviet gymnast is the only gymnast to win three individual all-around medals at the Olympics: two golds and one silver. From 1956 to 1964, she also won three gold medals straight in the floor exercise.

The 89-year-old leads the all-women with three Olympic vault medals. She is closely followed by Věra Čáslavská of Czechoslovakia, who is in the second position with 11 medals under her belt, including 7 gold and 4 silver.

It is important to highlight that Biles had the opportunity to secure the second spot in the all-time women's Olympic gymnastics list. Unfortunately, she failed to do so as she fell during her performance in the balance beam finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Nikolai Andrianov of the Soviet Union stands in the number one position for being the most decorated male gymnast. He holds the record for bagging 15 medals, including 7 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze.

The Soviet-Russian gymnast is the only man to have won three Olympic vault medals, securing two golds and one bronze. He is closely followed by Boris Shakhlin from the Soviet Union, who is in the second position with 13 Olympic medals under his belt, including 7 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze.

Moreover, below is the list of the most decorated gymnasts in the world for your reference:

Women’s:

Larisa Latynina, Soviet Union: 18 (9 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze)

Věra Čáslavská, Czechoslovakia: 11 (7 gold, 4 silver)

Simone Biles, United States: 11 (7 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze)

Ágnes Keleti, Hungary: 10 (5 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze)

Polina Astakhova, Soviet Union: 10 (5 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze)

Nadia Comăneci, Romania: 9 (5 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze)

Ludmilla Tourischeva, Soviet Union: 9 (4 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze)

Margit Korondi, Hungary: 8 (2 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze)

Sofia Muratova, Soviet Union: 8 (2 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze)

Men’s:

Nikolai Andrianov, Soviet Union: 15 (7 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze)

Boris Shakhlin, Soviet Union: 13 (7 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze)

Takashi Ono, Japan: 13 (5 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze)

Sawao Kato, Japan: 12 (8 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze)

Alexei Nemov, Russia: 12 (4 gold, 2 silver, 6 bronze)

Viktor Chukarin, Soviet Union: 11 (7 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze)

Akinori Nakayama, Japan: 10 (6 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze)

Vitaly Scherbo, Belarus/Unified Team: 10 (6 gold, 4 bronze)

Alexander Dityatin, Soviet Union: 10 (3 gold, 6 silver, 1 bronze

