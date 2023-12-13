Who is Natalija Jokic? Everything you need to know about Nikola Jokic’s high-school sweetheart and wife

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship with the continuous support of his biggest cheerleader, his wife Natalija, by his side.

In June 2023, the Serbian superstar took home the Finals MVP following the Nuggets' 94-89 victory over the Heat in the championship series' Game 5, a feat commemorated at Denver's Ball Arena.

Natalija and the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Ognjena, shared a touching moment after the game.

Their family photos included the Larry O'Brien championship trophy and the Bill Russell Finals MVP award - objects that Ognjena amusingly used as makeshift drums.

Jokic, an All-Star five times over, who clinched the league MVPs consecutively in 2021 and 2022, shows his marital commitment by donning his wedding ring on his shoelaces in every game.

While Jokic maintains a subdued presence off-court, Natalija periodically shares their family's significant achievements on her Instagram profile, gaining a following of over 70,600 people.

Serbian Roots: From Sombor to Denver

Both hailing from Sombor, a quaint Serbian city of approximately 47k inhabitants located in the northwest part of Serbia - Natalija and Nikola have now dwelled in Denver since 2015. The reminiscences of their homeland are often brought up by Nikola.

Upon their shifting to Denver to foster Nikola's NBA aspirations, a morsel of their home was incorporated into their already-furnished apartment.

Nikola has been vocal about his intentions to permanently move back to Sombor after his NBA ventures, along with his family.

Love Through Time's Lens

Natalija and Nikola's romantic journey was initiated during their teenage years. An October 2012 image of the couple, from their 17-year-old days, was shared by Natalija on Instagram.

She regularly updates about their globetrotting adventures and major life events like their marriage and the birth of their little girl, on social media platforms.

Natalija's Instagram handle often witnesses posts expressing her fondness and reverence for her better half.

In 2019, during Nikola's initial season being an NBA All-Star team member, she shared a snap of them captioned, "All-Star of my heart."

Journeying Together: Sports and Love

Natalija relocated to the U.S. in 2013 to pursue volleyball at Seminole State College in Oklahoma, in line with Nikola's basketball undertakings in Serbia.

As a former setter, she devoted two seasons to Seminole State, which significantly influenced Nikola's decision to have a basketball career in the U.S.

The year 2015 saw Nikola moving to Denver to become a part of the Nuggets, and Natalija deserting Seminole State along with her volleyball career to accompany him.

Her graduation from the State University of Denver was accomplished in 2018.

Life with the Jokic Trio

In 2015, when Nikola first joined the Nuggets in Denver, he shared a downtown three-bedroom apartment with his girlfriend Natalija and his two older brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja.

Nikola's brothers and he mounted a mini-hoop in the hallway, providing Natalija with a front-row seat to many of their passionate indoor basketball games.

The ferocity of the competition among the Jokic brothers wasn't confined to basketball.

They competed intensely in video games and Uno as well, with Nikola often accusing his brothers of cheating in the latter.

Love Triumphs: Nikola and Natalija's Unforgettable Wedding

In January 2020, Nikola and Natalija announced their engagement and were married on October 24, 2020, in Sombor, Serbia, although originally planned for June 2020.

Their plans had to be deferred due to the NBA shifting its season to the bubble in Orlando, Florida, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their wedding video emerged on Twitter, featuring Nikola, the NBA star center, joyfully singing and dancing with Natalija, his wife.

Natalija shared numerous photos from their wedding day on Instagram, expressing it as her "favorite party of all time."

Love, Parenthood, and MVP Triumphs: The Journey of Nikola and Natalija

Nikola and Natalija embraced parenthood less than a year after their wedding by welcoming a daughter named Ognjena, signifying "fiery" in Serbian, in September 2021.

Natalija posted a picture from her baby shower on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the year 2021, which she referred to as her favorite year yet.

Following his daughter's birth, Nikola kept achieving greater heights. He secured the NBA MVP award for two consecutive years and guided the Nuggets to a playoff.

Nowadays, you can frequently spot Natalija and Ognjena on the sidelines, wearing jean jackets adorned with his name and number, cheering him on.

