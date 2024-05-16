Who Is Nina Sanders? All We Know About Native American Woman Suing Blackhawks Over Sexual Harassment And Fraud

Trigger Warning: This article contains words like sexual harassment

A consultant working for the Chicago Blackhawks to enhance partnerships with American Indian tribes has filed a lawsuit against the team, its charitable organization, and its CEO, alleging fraud, breach of contract, and sexual harassment.

Nina Sanders filed the legal case late Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court. She claims in her complaint that the Blackhawks were under significant public pressure to change their name and design in 2020. Danny Wirtz, the team's CEO, recruited her that year to work as a tribe liaison.

Who is Nina Sanders?

Nina Sanders is a curator, author, and cultural consultant. She has worked at several institutions, including the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian, the School for Advanced Research, and the Field Museum, where she curated the landmark exhibition Apsáalooke Women and Warriors. Her writing has appeared in the Smithsonian, Native American Art Magazine, and other media.

In 2020, she edited Apsáalooke Women and Warriors, a book produced in conjunction with the exhibition that delves into the past, present, and future of Apsáalooke culture.

Sanders frequently teaches about Indigenous conservation, and she has lately worked with groups such as the Burpee Museum of Natural History, the Indianapolis Indians, and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Sanders now resides at Medicine Tail Coulee on the Crow reserve, near the Little Bighorn River.

What happened between the Blackhawks and Nina Sander?

According to the complaint, Wirtz offered to provide jobs for American Indians, acquire property for the Sac and Fox Nation, and modify the team's emblem if she accepted the post. She accepted the position on the basis of such promises, but Wirtz failed to keep any of them, according to the lawsuit.

Sanders goes on to claim that in 2021, she informed her direct manager that an employee had sexually harassed her and attempted to compel her into his hotel room.

The harassment continued until 2022, but nothing was done to stop it, according to the lawsuit. Sanders reportedly claims she reported two more cases of male employees grabbing women, but nothing was done.

What does the team have to say?

The lawsuit alleges that Wirtz terminated Sanders' employment last summer. A Blackhawks representative did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Wednesday afternoon for comment.

According to a statement sent to WBBM-TV, the organization identified "operational issues" in Sanders' work, and external partners informed the team that they did not want to engage with her.

Nevertheless, the organization offered her a new deal in 2023, but Sanders declined to renew it. The team stated that it examined Sanders' sexual harassment complaints but did not uncover sufficient evidence to support them.

