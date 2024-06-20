Who Is Olivier Rioux? All About Florida Basketball Giant Who Holds Record of World’s Tallest Teenager

Olivier Rioux was born on February 2, 2006, in Terrebonne Quebec. Currently, he is recognized by the Guinness World Record as the tallest teenager across the globe, having an impressive height of 7 ft 9 in (2.36 m).

Rioux, the 18-year-old height record-breaker, has continued to grow. Recently, he has been recorded to stand 7 feet 9 inches tall, equivalent to 236cm, and he uses shoes of size 20.

With such exceptional height, Rioux has unsurprisingly showcased his prowess in basketball. He has even committed himself to play for the Florida Gators at the college level. On several occasions, videos of him dominating in the game and scoring without jumping have gone viral.

By 2021, Rioux had already made a name for himself when Guinness acknowledged him as the tallest teen for his 7-foot 6-inch (228cm) height. Therefore, it's clear that he's still breaking his previous record heights.

Here's everything to know about the tallest teenager.

Who are Olivier Rioux's parents?

Olivier Rioux is the son of Jean-Francois and Anne. His imposing height seems to be a genetic trait, as his father stands at 6 ft 8 in (2.03 m) tall and his mother at 6 ft 2 in (1.85 m). Further cementing the genetic link, Rioux's older brother, Émile, is a towering figure himself, standing at 6 ft 9 in (2.06 m) tall.

ALSO READ: Tallest NBA Player: How tall is Victor Wembanyama? Find out the tallest NBA player in every team currently

Advertisement

What are Olivier Rioux's future plans in basketball?

Olivier Rioux has set his sights high for his future in basketball. His plans include playing for the Florida Gators in the 2024-25 season and representing Canada in the Olympics while also pursuing a professional career.

With the help of the world-class trainers at the IMG Academy, he is capitalizing on their exceptional facilities and coaching to hone his skills and fitness.

How did Olivier Rioux's height impact his basketball career?

Olivier Rioux's extraordinary height has naturally played a significant part in shaping his basketball trajectory. With his impressive stature at the tender age of 16, standing taller than several NBA athletes such as Bol Bol, Victor Wembanyama, and Chet Holmgren, he has a clear advantage on the court. His towering presence permits him to take charge in the paint, block shots effortlessly and out-rebound his less tall competitors.

Notably, his height and burgeoning skills caught the attention of NBA greats like Steph Curry and Joel Embiid, thereby advancing Rioux onto the watch lists of elite basketball establishments. One such recognition came from European titan Real Madrid, which has already signed him. In addition, he gained admission to the highly-regarded IMG Academy in Florida.

Advertisement

Understandably, despite the advantages his considerable height gives him, Rioux keeps his attention on enhancing his overall game. This includes improving his two-way skills, such as distributing the ball, scoring around the hoop, and defensive footwork. His coaches at the IMG academy have commended him for his notable progress in these aspects.

How did Olivier Rioux achieve his record-breaking height?

Rioux began to showcase his impressive height early on - standing 6'1" at just 8 years old, reaching 6' 11" by the sixth grade, and crossing 7 feet even before stepping into seventh grade. His towering stature can be traced back to his family - with a 68" father, a 6'2", and a 6'9" older brother.

While height is extraordinary, Rioux has chosen not only to accept but also to utilize his unique physique by playing basketball from the age of 5. Representing Canada in various youth-level national competitions, Rioux has recently affirmed his intention to join the Gators men's basketball team.

Advertisement