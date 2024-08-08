Who Is Olympic Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati? All About French Athlete With USD 250K Offer From Porn Site

Without even making it to the podium, French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati has become one of the most talked-about competitors at the Summer Olympics in Paris. On Sunday, August 3, Ammirati became viral for all the wrong reasons when he smacked a pole with his crotch before collapsing to the ground. A quick but unexpected peek caught the attention of many spectators, who rushed to social media to respond to the situation.

Although the French pole vaulter could not advance to the following round due to the mishap, he became an overnight celebrity. Despite missing out on Olympic gold, Ammirati did not return empty-handed, as the blunder resulted in a lucrative offer from an adult film firm.



According to TMZ Sports, the French athlete received a huge $250,000 (more than Rs 2 crore) offer from prominent sexual video website CamSoda. Speaking on the subject, business vice president Daryn Parker told TMZ, “If it was up to me, I’d award Anthony Ammirati for what everyone else saw—talent below the belt. As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

While Anthony Ammirati elected to keep silent about the unexpected job offer from an adult entertainment organization, he did speak out about his inability to qualify for the finals. Ammirati told the French Athletics Federation, “I’m a bit gutted because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session. I was 100 per cent physically fit, but I was missing a bit of pole vault.”

Ammirati has not offered any formal information on CamSoda's offer. He has also made no mention of doing anything else in the future but pole vaulting. However, this cash offer might place the young athlete in a difficult position, forcing him to choose between his sports objectives and a rich money opportunity.

Anthony Ammirati was born on July 16, 2003. He is a French athlete who specializes in pole vaulting. He won a Gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2022.

In June 2021, he achieved a new national under-20 record with 5.72m at Salon-de-Provence. The following month, he won the gold medal at the U20 European Championships in Tallinn, jumping 5.64m.

During the U20 World Championships in Cali, he won the title with a 5.65m leap on his second try. He later improved his personal best to 5.75m.

On August 31, 2022, he beat the French junior pole vault record for the third time in Sankt-Wendel, jumping 5.81m. He became the category's second-highest performance ever, after only Armand Duplantis, who leaped 6.05m in 2018.

